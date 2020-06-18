707 W GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This lovely apartment welcomes you into a sunny, vibrant space, complete with high ceilings, hardwood floors, clean finishes, and recessed lighting. There's plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups in the living room, and the kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and white tile backsplash. The bedroom and bathroom are in the rear of the unit. The bedroom also has hardwood floors and a ceiling fan for added comfort. The bathroom is attached and features a full tub, and storage under the vanity. Philly Wisper, a more affordable internet service than major providers, is available in the building. There is a storage room in the basement for convenience.About The Neighborhood:Centrally located on Girard Avenue, and close proximity to lots of great local restaurants, entertainment, and parks, including Tiffin, The Ambassador, Helm, Dew Inn, the Free Library, Larry~s Steaks, Dunkin Donuts, and more! The trolley, bus stops, and Indego~Station on Girard are right outside your door, and you~ll be a short ride from the Girard Station for the MFL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional monthly fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: $35/month flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet.