707 W GIRARD AVENUE
707 W GIRARD AVENUE

707 West Girard Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
707 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19122
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
internet access
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This lovely apartment welcomes you into a sunny, vibrant space, complete with high ceilings, hardwood floors, clean finishes, and recessed lighting. There's plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups in the living room, and the kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and white tile backsplash. The bedroom and bathroom are in the rear of the unit. The bedroom also has hardwood floors and a ceiling fan for added comfort. The bathroom is attached and features a full tub, and storage under the vanity. Philly Wisper, a more affordable internet service than major providers, is available in the building. There is a storage room in the basement for convenience.About The Neighborhood:Centrally located on Girard Avenue, and close proximity to lots of great local restaurants, entertainment, and parks, including Tiffin, The Ambassador, Helm, Dew Inn, the Free Library, Larry~s Steaks, Dunkin Donuts, and more! The trolley, bus stops, and Indego~Station on Girard are right outside your door, and you~ll be a short ride from the Girard Station for the MFL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional monthly fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: $35/month flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 707 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
707 W GIRARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 W GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 707 W GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
707 W GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 W GIRARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 707 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 707 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 707 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 707 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 707 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 707 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 707 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
