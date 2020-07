Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access valet service smoke-free community

We re still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. The Sterling Apartment Homes have luxury floor plans that have been completely renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood flooring. Our cat and dog friendly apartments feature stackable washers/dryers, spacious kitchens and bathrooms, and garage parking. Smart home technology available in every home! Updated amazing social deck surrounds the rooftop pool and a 24 hour fitness center with LifeFitness equipment. On site retail includes City Fitness, restaurants, market, dry cleaners and more! Safe and secure building with a security system throughout, controlled entry and elevator access and a concierge check in for guests and deliveries. We are a smoke free community. Located in Center City Philadelphia 19103, we are just blocks from the Logan Square and Rittenhouse Square areas, Suburban Station, I 676 and I 95. Ideal location for off campus living near UPenn, Drexel, Franklin Institute and hospitals. Guarantors welcome!