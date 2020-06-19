623 S 6TH STREET

Amenities

Welcome home to your pristine condo with perfect location in Queen Village, just steps away from iconic South Street and walking distance to Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Washington Square Park, and much more. Upon entering you will be greeted by oversized windows offering endless natural light, hardwood flooring, and high ceilings with recessed lighting. Your open living and dining area showcase the wonderful kitchen, complete with updated appliances, granite counters, and elegant cabinetry creating the perfect setting for entertaining. Continue through the unit to admire your spacious bedroom, along with the stylish full bath, featuring a tub and shower. There is a shared courtyard space. You are no more than a minute walk from shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, concert venues, and a host of other attractions. Located within walking distance of Pennsylvania Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with easy access to the University of Pennsylvania, Hospital of University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ~ quick bus ride or easy bike ride. Also 2 blocks from the 40 bus stop, and easy access to I-95. This condo will be the perfect retreat for you to relax and unwind in after a long day at work. Schedule your tour today!