Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:54 PM

623 S 6TH STREET

623 S 6th St · (215) 607-6007
Location

623 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
Welcome home to your pristine condo with perfect location in Queen Village, just steps away from iconic South Street and walking distance to Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Washington Square Park, and much more. Upon entering you will be greeted by oversized windows offering endless natural light, hardwood flooring, and high ceilings with recessed lighting. Your open living and dining area showcase the wonderful kitchen, complete with updated appliances, granite counters, and elegant cabinetry creating the perfect setting for entertaining. Continue through the unit to admire your spacious bedroom, along with the stylish full bath, featuring a tub and shower. There is a shared courtyard space. You are no more than a minute walk from shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, concert venues, and a host of other attractions. Located within walking distance of Pennsylvania Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with easy access to the University of Pennsylvania, Hospital of University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ~ quick bus ride or easy bike ride. Also 2 blocks from the 40 bus stop, and easy access to I-95. This condo will be the perfect retreat for you to relax and unwind in after a long day at work. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 S 6TH STREET have any available units?
623 S 6TH STREET has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 S 6TH STREET have?
Some of 623 S 6TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 S 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
623 S 6TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 S 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 623 S 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 623 S 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 623 S 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 623 S 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 S 6TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 S 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 623 S 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 623 S 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 623 S 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 623 S 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 S 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
