Due to COVID-19. I will only show the property when you are a qualified applicant.

Qualifications:

Credit score 620+

NET Income $3000/mo

No criminal or evictions

If you feel you qualify. Send me your Full Name and email, I will send you a link to apply.

There will be a total of $60.00 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE

NO PETS



PLEASE DO NOT CALL ME!!!!

IF YOU FEEL LIKE YOU QUALIFY. JUST SEND ME YOUR NAME AND EMAIL!

I get bombarded with hundred of phone calls a day.

I will not pick up!!!!

SO DO NOT CALL!



Please note which property you are applying for.