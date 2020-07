Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. This great location teams up with great amenities. Attractively landscaped, Station Walk offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, with up to 750 square feet of living space!