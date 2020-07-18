525 S. Leithgow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

Absolutely one-of-a-kind expanded Trinity in Society Hill.

This extraordinary row house is located on Leithgow St

between South St. and Gaskill and between 4th and 5th.

Works well for a one bedroom and den or 2 bedrooms (note one bedroom is larger). This lovely home is in a very central location and in close proximity to coffee shops, restaurants/cafes, grocery stores and South street shopping destinations!



Features include hardwood floors, exposed brick, beamed ceilings, Betsy Ross stairs, 3 fire places, modern bathroom, rear balcony deck, basement for extra storage and a cozy sunlight filled loft on the top floor.



Please contact Connor at 713-447-1390 for more details and to set up a viewing! Available 8/1/2020