Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
525 S. Leithgow Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:20 PM

525 S. Leithgow Street

525 South Leithgow Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 South Leithgow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Society Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Absolutely one-of-a-kind expanded Trinity in Society Hill.
This extraordinary row house is located on Leithgow St
between South St. and Gaskill and between 4th and 5th.
Works well for a one bedroom and den or 2 bedrooms (note one bedroom is larger). This lovely home is in a very central location and in close proximity to coffee shops, restaurants/cafes, grocery stores and South street shopping destinations!

Features include hardwood floors, exposed brick, beamed ceilings, Betsy Ross stairs, 3 fire places, modern bathroom, rear balcony deck, basement for extra storage and a cozy sunlight filled loft on the top floor.

Please contact Connor at 713-447-1390 for more details and to set up a viewing! Available 8/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 S. Leithgow Street have any available units?
525 S. Leithgow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 S. Leithgow Street have?
Some of 525 S. Leithgow Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 S. Leithgow Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 S. Leithgow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 S. Leithgow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 S. Leithgow Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 S. Leithgow Street offer parking?
No, 525 S. Leithgow Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 S. Leithgow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 S. Leithgow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 S. Leithgow Street have a pool?
No, 525 S. Leithgow Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 S. Leithgow Street have accessible units?
No, 525 S. Leithgow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 S. Leithgow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 S. Leithgow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
