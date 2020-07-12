/
/
/
society hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
237 Apartments for rent in Society Hill, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 30 at 01:51pm
8 Units Available
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,805
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
800 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 7 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Gratz
532 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Find your home at The Gratz in Society Hill, Philadelphia. Granite countertops and fully updated kitchens give your space a modern look. In-unit washer and dryers are available and some units have balconies.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
519 S 5TH STREET
519 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 S 5TH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
334 Lombard St Unit 311
334 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
Brand new renovation, featuring original hardwood and spacious floorplan.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Pine St Unit 1
249 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for August! Inquire to receive an immediate link to our guided video walkthrough! Spacious 1BD/1BA apartment with vaulted ceilings, hardwood, and tons of character.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
210 Locust Street
210 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
Beautiful, well-maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on high floor in historic Society Hill area of Philadelphia available for August occupancy.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
200 LOMBARD STREET
200 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
692 sqft
This beautifully updated Abbott's Square condo with breath taking skyline views is waiting for you to move in. The condo features an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen. The balcony is the perfect outdoor space to enjoy any time of day.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
40 SAINT JAMES COURT
40 St James Court, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1566 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
335 S 4TH STREET
335 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1944 sqft
Available August 1. Large 1 bedroom 1 bath in Society Hill. Hardwood floors, central air. in unit washer/dryer. Located just off of Delancey St. Walk to everything. Lots of space and light. Sorry, no pets
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
109 LOMBARD STREET
109 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Society Hill, with the river to the east and Headhouse to the west, is this ideally located and spacious three bedroom three bathroom bi-level.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
241 S 6TH STREET
241 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
853 sqft
Ultra-spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium in Independence Place located on beautiful Washington Square! This 940 Sq ft home features wood floors, tons natural light, and a balcony off of the living room! The bedroom is a great size and and has a
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
200 SPRUCE STREET
200 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
3075 sqft
Available now! Pristine and immaculate 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath Society Hill masterpiece built in 1837 and designed by Thomas U.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
532 SPRUCE STREET
532 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gratz Building- With nearly a hundred years of History, this newly renovated apartment building has just the perfect amount old world charm combined with the latest design of high-end finishes, in a premier location in Society Hill.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
312-22 WALNUT STREET
312-22 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
320 WALNUT STREET! Incredible 1 bedroom, 1 bath residence. This apartment has fantastic light, and space. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, amazing kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
537 DELANCEY STREET
537 Delancey Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1632 sqft
Video tour can be provided! Security Deposit Special - $500!!! Within walking distance to major city attractions, lounges, bars, and quality dining, making this an excellent area for students, young professionals, and couples looking to enjoy the
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
130 SPRUCE STREET
130 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
220 LOCUST STREET
220 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1131 sqft
I.M. Pei designed Society Hill Towers two bedroom one bath residence located in historic Society Hill.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
323 PINE STREET
323 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Great opportunity to live on a beautiful tree-lined block in Society Hill!!! Walkable to restaurants, coffee shops, Washington Square Park, Jefferson Hospital and so much more!!! Enter into this charming 1 bed, 1 bath apartment that offers
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
233 S 6TH STREET
233 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1103 sqft
North facing one bedroom in highly desirable Washington Square. Move right into a full service Doorman building right across from beautiful Washington Square park.
Results within 1 mile of Society Hill
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
72 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,348
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJGloucester City, NJCollingswood, NJAudubon, NJBellmawr, NJHaddon Heights, NJMerchantville, NJ