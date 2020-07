Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly



JUST ANNOUNCED! ZEN ROOM COMING SOON! Imagine having a zen room in your own home; a room that you can use to meditate, read, practice yoga or just have a bit of “me” time ..........you can! Coming soon to Ridgeview Apartment Homes a Zen room made especially with you in mind!

Our brand new, trend setting community offers the latest finishings with maple or glass cabinetry, granite countertops and all new energy efficient whirlpool appliances. Your new kitchen will feature a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, built- in microwave, garbage disposal and will even include your own personal full size washer and dryer. RidgeView Apartments the latest in Manayunk Living, Ridgeview Apartments is a cutting edge community in the Roxborough / Manayunk section of Philadelphia with easy access to everything that you need to make life easier. The apartments are just minutes away from Manayunk’s Main Street Shopping, Eateries & Entertainment. Also available t