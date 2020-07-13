Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking bike storage guest parking hot tub media room package receiving garage bbq/grill conference room yoga

Situated steps from all the best of Philadelphia, 2116 Chestnut is the ideal address for an urban lifestyle. Conveniently located in Center City and just a short walk across the river from vibrant University City. Rittenhouse Square, with its outdoor recreation and surrounding shops and restaurants, is a five-minute walk away. Shop for daily necessities at retailers within the building or at an abundance of stores nearby. Our community prides itself on providing world class customer services. Our team members are uniquely trained to focus on the needs and desires of our residents. From your first visit our teams are here for you. At our community, you are never just an apartment number. You are our valued resident and will be treated as such. No matter what you're looking for, 2116 Chestnut is an experience…Life is Better Here.