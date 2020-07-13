All apartments in Philadelphia
2116 Chestnut

2116 Chestnut St · (215) 398-4022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0503 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 2403 · Avail. Oct 6

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0601 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,953

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2610 · Avail. Oct 18

$3,747

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2116 Chestnut.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
package receiving
garage
bbq/grill
conference room
yoga
Situated steps from all the best of Philadelphia, 2116 Chestnut is the ideal address for an urban lifestyle. Conveniently located in Center City and just a short walk across the river from vibrant University City. Rittenhouse Square, with its outdoor recreation and surrounding shops and restaurants, is a five-minute walk away. Shop for daily necessities at retailers within the building or at an abundance of stores nearby. Our community prides itself on providing world class customer services. Our team members are uniquely trained to focus on the needs and desires of our residents. From your first visit our teams are here for you. At our community, you are never just an apartment number. You are our valued resident and will be treated as such. No matter what you're looking for, 2116 Chestnut is an experience…Life is Better Here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 85 lb each, Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $300/month.
Storage Details: Storage lockers: $15/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Chestnut have any available units?
2116 Chestnut has 4 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Chestnut have?
Some of 2116 Chestnut's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Chestnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Chestnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Chestnut is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Chestnut offers parking.
Does 2116 Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Chestnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Chestnut have a pool?
No, 2116 Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 2116 Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Chestnut has units with dishwashers.
