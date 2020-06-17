5217 Ridge Ave

Amenities

NEW RENOVATION featuring stainless kitchen with granite counters. Lots of space with a finished basement and exclusive use of private back yard. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, central air and heat. Basement storage. NO PETS. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. First, Last and Security can be staggered payments.Walk 3 blocks to Wissahickon Train to Temple University and Center City. Available street parking-no permit required. Walking score 91. Close to Kelly Drive, Wissahickon Creek Trail, and Forbidden drive. Easy walk to Manayunk shops, Restaurants, Pubs, UA Main Street Theatre 6, Train, Bus. PCOM 1.5 miles; St. Joes 3 miles; email to schedule an appointment to view. Available July 1st.