Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5217 Ridge Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

5217 Ridge Ave

5217 Ridge Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

5217 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Wissahickon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
NEW RENOVATION featuring stainless kitchen with granite counters. Lots of space with a finished basement and exclusive use of private back yard. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, central air and heat. Basement storage. NO PETS. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. First, Last and Security can be staggered payments.Walk 3 blocks to Wissahickon Train to Temple University and Center City. Available street parking-no permit required. Walking score 91. Close to Kelly Drive, Wissahickon Creek Trail, and Forbidden drive. Easy walk to Manayunk shops, Restaurants, Pubs, UA Main Street Theatre 6, Train, Bus. PCOM 1.5 miles; St. Joes 3 miles; email to schedule an appointment to view. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Ridge Ave have any available units?
5217 Ridge Ave has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Ridge Ave have?
Some of 5217 Ridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Ridge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Ridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5217 Ridge Ave offer parking?
No, 5217 Ridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5217 Ridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 5217 Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 5217 Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Ridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
