4115 Manayunk Avenue

This beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom single-family home is in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia. On top of the hill, the covered front porch has an excellent view of Center City Philadelphia. Spacious kitchen that has all the appliances that you could need. Master bedroom is off of the main floor, leaving room for a large living room suitable for entertaining many guests. Fenced in private backyard perfect for summer activities. Plenty of street parking on block. Short walk from the shops, restaurants, and nightlife of historic Main St. Professionally managed by Slate Property Management.