Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:42 AM

4115 Manayunk Avenue

4115 Manayunk Avenue · (267) 322-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4115 Manayunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*** We are currently postponing all showings for occupied units until Mid April, however, we urge you to apply for the future! ***

This beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom single-family home is in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia. On top of the hill, the covered front porch has an excellent view of Center City Philadelphia. Spacious kitchen that has all the appliances that you could need. Master bedroom is off of the main floor, leaving room for a large living room suitable for entertaining many guests. Fenced in private backyard perfect for summer activities. Plenty of street parking on block. Short walk from the shops, restaurants, and nightlife of historic Main St. Professionally managed by Slate Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Manayunk Avenue have any available units?
4115 Manayunk Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 4115 Manayunk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Manayunk Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Manayunk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4115 Manayunk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4115 Manayunk Avenue offer parking?
No, 4115 Manayunk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4115 Manayunk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Manayunk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Manayunk Avenue have a pool?
No, 4115 Manayunk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Manayunk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 Manayunk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Manayunk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Manayunk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 Manayunk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 Manayunk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
