Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
652 Apartments for rent in Roxborough, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
Contemporary homes with eat-in kitchens and central air and heat. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the on-site storage facilities. Near Blue Bell Park. By shops, galleries and restaurants on Main Street in the Manayunk neighborhood.
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
9 Units Available
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
999 sqft
Modern apartments feature Euro-style kitchens and updated bathrooms. Community features a social room with Wi-Fi, pool, and parking. Golf at nearby Walnut Lane Golf Course. Easy access to the Manayunk rail station.
Last updated May 19 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Onsite parking, beautiful landscaping and resident referral bonuses are just a few of the benefits of living in this community. Apartments include in-unit laundry and new windows. There's a local Wawa and Kendrick Playground nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
214 EAST STREET
214 East Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1137 sqft
Adorable Front Porch Home 3 Blocks to Main Street Manayunk but on a quiet Street.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
467 Leverington Ave
467 Leverington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
6 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE - JULY 1st - OFF STR PKG FOR 5 CARS ! X- LARGE HOME IN MOVE IN COND ! 5 / 6 HUGE BEDRMS with 3 full ceramic tile baths ( all Updated ) LOTS of Closet Space - EXTRA FULL SIZED ROOM- Spacious living room and dining room with Refinished H/W
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
378 Shurs Ln
378 Shurs Lane, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 3 BR 2 Bath home in great location ! HAS EXTRA 4 th Bedroom AVAILABLE JUNE 1 Brand New Laminate Flooring ! X Large Closets Modern Kitchen with all appliances & New Range Spacious private rear yard ( fenced ) WASHER/ DRYER NEW
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 Gerhard St.
618 Gerhard Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1230 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Roxborough/Manayunk!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse in Roxborough/Manayunk features hardwood floors throughout, driveway, garage, and a great location!! Upon entry of the front door, relax in the sun room which
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
369 RIPKA STREET
369 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1056 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 full bath home with ample parking and a large backyard ideally located on a quiet street yet close to Main Street and train stations! This pet friendly home features central air, hardwood floors throughout, a finished
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
474 Kingsley St
474 Kingsley Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
474 Kingsley St Available 08/01/20 Roxboro - spacious three bedroom with basement and garage, off street parking, great location, laundry, large yard and more (RLNE5867275)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4207 Pechin St
4207 Pechin Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand New Kitchen with stainless appliances / granite tops ! AVAILABLE JUNE 1 4 Bedrooms 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3917 Dexter St
3917 Dexter Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Stone/stucco Manayunk home with views from the top of Dexter Street.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5938 HENRY AVENUE
5938 Henry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The James Apartments, Rock Urban Management's newest development. This ultra-modern apartment building is located right in the heart of Roxborough and is close to all of the restaurants and nightlife that Manayunk has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
427 PENSDALE STREET
427 Pensdale Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Welcome to a beautifully maintained row home in the heart of Roxborough. Enter through the front door to be greeted by natural wood-colored flooring that runs throughout the first floor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
415 MONASTERY AVENUE
415 Monastery Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious 3 BR available in the heart of Manayunk! As you enter the home you are welcomed by gleaming hardwood floors and an open floor plan! The kitchen is in the rear featuring ample cabinet space, granite countertops, and all appliances
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
307 ROXBOROUGH AVENUE
307 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2188 sqft
*SPACIOUS* 4 BR + den home located in the heart of Manayunk! Enter the home through the fully enclosed sunroom and instantly you are welcomed by an open floor plan on the first floor.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
4115 Manayunk Avenue
4115 Manayunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
*** We are currently postponing all showings for occupied units until Mid April, however, we urge you to apply for the future! *** This beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom single-family home is in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
213 DAWSON STREET
213 Dawson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY JULY 1ST. Move right into this 4 bed, 2 bath townhome in Roxborough! Enter into a bright and sunny living room that is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3857 Pechin Street - 106
3857 Pechin Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Handicap Accessible unit** Become a tenant of our brand new, luxury apartments. The Flats on Pechin offer European style apartments in the 21st century.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
331 Rector St
331 Rector Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1632 sqft
Schedule a showing today for this well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Manyunk. Open living/dining rooms feature original hardwood flooring. Kitchen granite counters, and stainliness appliances, including a dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5888 HENRY AVENUE
5888 Henry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1242 sqft
Available 9/1! Meticulous 3 Bedroom home with 1 Full bathroom. Enter in through the enclosed porch , giving more living area on the main level, great use for relaxing or enjoying your morning coffee or tea.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6076 RIDGE AVENUE
6076 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Water Included** Look no further than this gorgeous, modern one-bedroom unit! Modern galley kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, electric cooking range and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Roxborough
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
22 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
152 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
