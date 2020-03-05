All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2933 W GIRARD AVENUE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:06 PM

2933 W GIRARD AVENUE

2933 West Girard Avenue · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Brewerytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2933 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This enormous three story, 5 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home with over 1700 sq ft will not last long! This home features original details such as a decorative fireplace, crown moulding, unique archways, hardwood floors, as well as central air/heat. The first floor features a grand entryway with high ceilings that leads into a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. The dining room has access to the basement that includes a washer/dryer and offers plenty of space for storage. The kitchen has everything: granite counter tops, garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven, and access to a lush green patio/yard. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms with natural sunlight and closet space, and the full bathroom with a gorgeous vanity with granite counter top, cabinet storage, and modern tile in the shower/tub. The third floor has two more bedrooms that include natural sunlight and closet space. Located in Brewerytown, steps from Fairmount Park and neighborhood, Crime and Punishment Brewing co, Aldi, Wine and Spirits and more! *Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
2933 W GIRARD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2933 W GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2933 W GIRARD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Julian & Andrian Kensington
4044 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity