2933 W GIRARD AVENUE

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This enormous three story, 5 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home with over 1700 sq ft will not last long! This home features original details such as a decorative fireplace, crown moulding, unique archways, hardwood floors, as well as central air/heat. The first floor features a grand entryway with high ceilings that leads into a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. The dining room has access to the basement that includes a washer/dryer and offers plenty of space for storage. The kitchen has everything: granite counter tops, garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven, and access to a lush green patio/yard. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms with natural sunlight and closet space, and the full bathroom with a gorgeous vanity with granite counter top, cabinet storage, and modern tile in the shower/tub. The third floor has two more bedrooms that include natural sunlight and closet space. Located in Brewerytown, steps from Fairmount Park and neighborhood, Crime and Punishment Brewing co, Aldi, Wine and Spirits and more! *Sorry, no pets