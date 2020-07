Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking gym 24hr maintenance doorman internet access lobby package receiving

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



The Warehouse Apartments, 9N.9th Street featuring large windows and parking on site. The Warehouse has a doorman, carpeted units as well as hardwood units, is dog and cat friendly, central air, dishwasher and microwaves in unit; washer/dryer in unit and gym on-site. There is also a newly renovated community room with wifi and bike storage room. Utilities are additional. Parking on-site!