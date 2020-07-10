2534 E DAUPHIN STREET

Amenities

Right in the heart of Fishtown on quaint Dauphin St., this updated and impeccably maintained home is the epitome of charm! Walk to everything the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood has to offer. Convenient to transportation and major roadways. Inside, you will find the most charming and character filled living space that can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Absolutely everything has been updated and is top notch. The first floor features an entrance vestibule with divided light door that opens into the cozy living space. You'll find real oak hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Walk past the central staircase into the open dining/kitchen space. The kitchen was completely renovated in 2018 and features white cabinets, SS appliances and quartz counters. There is also a modern half bath right off of the dining area. Walk through the kitchen and you'll find a bonus room that can be used as an office, extra large pantry/storage, or even an extra bedroom, You decide. There is a door to the back yard off of the bonus room that takes you to a lovely back yard with planting beds perfect for your morning coffee and alfresco dining.Take the stairs to the second floor which has been completely opened up to allow for maximum space utilization, natural light and a truly unique open and airy floor plan. On one side, there is a large bedroom with views out over Dauphin St. On the other side, you'll find exposed brick walls and another large flexible space that can be used as an office, sitting area, nursery etc. Both areas have ceiling fans and overhead lighting. Off of this space is a large, renovated full bath with shiplap paneling and white fixtures. Beyond the bathroom is a very large walk-in cedar closet with windows and enough space for a vanity/dressing area. Finally, there is a full, unfinished basement with full sized washer/dryer and lots of built-in shelving which provides loads of storage. Dogs and cats permitted on a case by case basis with additional $500 pet deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. App. fee is $60 per person which covers cost of credit report and background check. First and last month's rent and one month security deposit due upon lease signing.