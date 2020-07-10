All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2534 E DAUPHIN STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:56 PM

2534 E DAUPHIN STREET

2534 East Dauphin Street · (215) 735-3020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2534 East Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Right in the heart of Fishtown on quaint Dauphin St., this updated and impeccably maintained home is the epitome of charm! Walk to everything the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood has to offer. Convenient to transportation and major roadways. Inside, you will find the most charming and character filled living space that can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Absolutely everything has been updated and is top notch. The first floor features an entrance vestibule with divided light door that opens into the cozy living space. You'll find real oak hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Walk past the central staircase into the open dining/kitchen space. The kitchen was completely renovated in 2018 and features white cabinets, SS appliances and quartz counters. There is also a modern half bath right off of the dining area. Walk through the kitchen and you'll find a bonus room that can be used as an office, extra large pantry/storage, or even an extra bedroom, You decide. There is a door to the back yard off of the bonus room that takes you to a lovely back yard with planting beds perfect for your morning coffee and alfresco dining.Take the stairs to the second floor which has been completely opened up to allow for maximum space utilization, natural light and a truly unique open and airy floor plan. On one side, there is a large bedroom with views out over Dauphin St. On the other side, you'll find exposed brick walls and another large flexible space that can be used as an office, sitting area, nursery etc. Both areas have ceiling fans and overhead lighting. Off of this space is a large, renovated full bath with shiplap paneling and white fixtures. Beyond the bathroom is a very large walk-in cedar closet with windows and enough space for a vanity/dressing area. Finally, there is a full, unfinished basement with full sized washer/dryer and lots of built-in shelving which provides loads of storage. Dogs and cats permitted on a case by case basis with additional $500 pet deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. App. fee is $60 per person which covers cost of credit report and background check. First and last month's rent and one month security deposit due upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET have any available units?
2534 E DAUPHIN STREET has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET have?
Some of 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2534 E DAUPHIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET offer parking?
No, 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET have a pool?
No, 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2534 E DAUPHIN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Stable Lofts
631 North Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19145

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity