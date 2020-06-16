2409 W THOMPSON STREET

Amenities
Spacious, brand-new, 2-BD, 2-BA unit with high-end finishes steps away from the best of classic Fairmount, culture rich Art Museum Dist. and booming Brewerytown -- AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Open layout kitchen/living area with stainless-steel appliances and quartz peninsula. Hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, ceiling fans, Nest smart climate control, ample outlets & cable hook-ups. Intercom & key-less unit entry. Sunny southern exposure. Free on-street parking. Almost too much to see and do on foot!--2bd, 2ba (1,100 SF)--W/D in unit--Central air (Nest)--Stainless-steel appliances (Incl. Dishwasher & Garbage disposal)--Large quartz eat-at peninsula--Hardwood floors--Extra tall ceilings--Tiled bathrooms--Wide, deep closets--Ceiling fans--Lots of outlets, cable ready--Intercom & Key-less unit entry--Pet friendly ($250 refundable deposit)--Tenant pays all utilities (Gas, elec. & $50/month water flat fee)--Application Fee: $50.00/occupant--All prospective tenants subject to credit and background check