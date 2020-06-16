All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

2409 W THOMPSON STREET

2409 West Thompson Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2409 West Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Spacious, brand-new, 2-BD, 2-BA unit with high-end finishes steps away from the best of classic Fairmount, culture rich Art Museum Dist. and booming Brewerytown -- AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Open layout kitchen/living area with stainless-steel appliances and quartz peninsula. Hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, ceiling fans, Nest smart climate control, ample outlets & cable hook-ups. Intercom & key-less unit entry. Sunny southern exposure. Free on-street parking. Almost too much to see and do on foot!--2bd, 2ba (1,100 SF)--W/D in unit--Central air (Nest)--Stainless-steel appliances (Incl. Dishwasher & Garbage disposal)--Large quartz eat-at peninsula--Hardwood floors--Extra tall ceilings--Tiled bathrooms--Wide, deep closets--Ceiling fans--Lots of outlets, cable ready--Intercom & Key-less unit entry--Pet friendly ($250 refundable deposit)--Tenant pays all utilities (Gas, elec. & $50/month water flat fee)--Application Fee: $50.00/occupant--All prospective tenants subject to credit and background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 W THOMPSON STREET have any available units?
2409 W THOMPSON STREET has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 W THOMPSON STREET have?
Some of 2409 W THOMPSON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 W THOMPSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2409 W THOMPSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 W THOMPSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 W THOMPSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2409 W THOMPSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2409 W THOMPSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2409 W THOMPSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 W THOMPSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 W THOMPSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2409 W THOMPSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2409 W THOMPSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2409 W THOMPSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 W THOMPSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 W THOMPSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
