199 Apartments for rent in Sharswood, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
PJ Homes East
2103 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PJ Homes East in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
girard court
2101 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Girard Court Apartments is located on N. College Ave in Philadelphia, a metropolitan area conveniently located close to major highways including I-95, I-76, Route 1, PA Turnpike and NJ Turnpike.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1402 N 23RD STREET
1402 North 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1689 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED from top to bottom.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE
2319 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1620 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 full bath two-story condo unit in Brewerytown is a must see! This spacious unit is located on the second and third floors of the remodeled building, situated on a beautiful tree-lined street.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE
2331 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1734 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!This freshly renovated 2nd floor- bi-level apartment offers an incredible amount of SPACE!With 3 Bedrooms PLUS a den/office and gorgeous SKYLINE VIEWS, just minutes to Center City! Featuring dark hardwood floors,
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2409 W THOMPSON STREET
2409 West Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1100 sqft
Spacious, brand-new, 2-BD, 2-BA unit with high-end finishes steps away from the best of classic Fairmount, culture rich Art Museum Dist. and booming Brewerytown -- AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Results within 1 mile of Sharswood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
88 Units Available
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
33 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
36 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 01:49am
16 Units Available
2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1246 sqft
Within the Art Museum District. Luxury apartments with huge windows, high ceilings, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors in a controlled access community. 24-hour front desk. Property offers a fitness center and garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
30 Units Available
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location in Logan Square close to the Rodin Museum and nearby I-676. Expect luxury living spaces with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and natural wood floors. Enjoy 24-hr concierge and piano room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1090 sqft
Located at 1600 Callowhill Street, Sixteen Hundred is a newly restored boutique-style residential property nestled between Center City and Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
70 Units Available
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1175 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
37 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
52 Units Available
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,286
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
814 sqft
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,635
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
85 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,355
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,391
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1127 sqft
One- and two-bedroom, pet-friendly apartments in smoke-free community with gym, bike storage, parking. Units include modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Brewerytown location with access to transit, shopping, recreation, major thoroughfares.
Last updated July 9 at 02:34pm
2 Units Available
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,650
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and pet-friendly 2BR, 2BA + den in the beloved Fairmount neighborhood is sure to please! Be a part of history living in one of Philly's finest neighborhoods.
Last updated July 10 at 03:04pm
22 Units Available
Parkway House
2201 Pennsylvania Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
890 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments feature sleek kitchens, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Enjoy gym, garage parking and elevator. On public transit line with access to I-76 and I-676.
