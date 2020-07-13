All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Liberty View

2031 South St · (215) 607-7370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2031 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,410

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,540

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,910

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,960

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liberty View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Center City Philadelphia offers the region's best shopping, restaurants, and cultural experiences. Home to the Rittenhouse Square, Logan Square, and City Hall districts, Center City is the perfect choice for those looking to work or attend school in the city. Schuylkill River Park and a myriad of running paths are located within blocks and allow outdoor leisure and city life to coexist beautifully.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Liberty View have any available units?
Liberty View has 5 units available starting at $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Liberty View have?
Some of Liberty View's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liberty View currently offering any rent specials?
Liberty View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liberty View pet-friendly?
Yes, Liberty View is pet friendly.
Does Liberty View offer parking?
No, Liberty View does not offer parking.
Does Liberty View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liberty View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liberty View have a pool?
No, Liberty View does not have a pool.
Does Liberty View have accessible units?
No, Liberty View does not have accessible units.
Does Liberty View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liberty View has units with dishwashers.

