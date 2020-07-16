212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE

Amenities

Build in 1908 this late Victorian twin has been well-loved over the years with beautiful ungrades and the preservation of original features. Enjoy the open front porch with its ginderbread brackets and relax on the hanging porch swing. Enter the front door to see a beautifully carved walnut newel post and banister heading upstairs. The spacious living room has lots of high quality well-placed furniture focused on a gas-log fireplace and a wide-screen TV. The formal dining room is framed by two Tuscan columns where a gracious wooden table serves under the glow of a modern candle light fixture. Next we have a serious cook's kitchen with black granite countertops to accomodate many small appliances; the wood paneled cabinets are plentful. Enjoy the gas GE range and microwave, Bosch dishwasher, LG refrigerator, a back-up freezer...The mudroom leads to a powder room and to the back yard with two patios, a bbq and outdoor furniture. On the second floor, the hallway leads to a rear small bedroom/office with a large closet; an updated marble floored full bathroom with double sinks; next comes the dressing/laundry room with a stackable w/d. The main bedroom is spacious and has a comfortable bed. On the 3rd floor are two dormer bedrooms with full beds. There is a hall bathroom with a stall shower. The basement has some of owner's things in storage but there is also room for tenant's belongings. The long driveway is available for parking however the garages are not available for tenant use. This is a "turn-key" move-in opportunity for one year.