Philadelphia, PA
212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE

212 East Evergreen Avenue · (215) 753-3312
Location

212 East Evergreen Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Chestnut Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Build in 1908 this late Victorian twin has been well-loved over the years with beautiful ungrades and the preservation of original features. Enjoy the open front porch with its ginderbread brackets and relax on the hanging porch swing. Enter the front door to see a beautifully carved walnut newel post and banister heading upstairs. The spacious living room has lots of high quality well-placed furniture focused on a gas-log fireplace and a wide-screen TV. The formal dining room is framed by two Tuscan columns where a gracious wooden table serves under the glow of a modern candle light fixture. Next we have a serious cook's kitchen with black granite countertops to accomodate many small appliances; the wood paneled cabinets are plentful. Enjoy the gas GE range and microwave, Bosch dishwasher, LG refrigerator, a back-up freezer...The mudroom leads to a powder room and to the back yard with two patios, a bbq and outdoor furniture. On the second floor, the hallway leads to a rear small bedroom/office with a large closet; an updated marble floored full bathroom with double sinks; next comes the dressing/laundry room with a stackable w/d. The main bedroom is spacious and has a comfortable bed. On the 3rd floor are two dormer bedrooms with full beds. There is a hall bathroom with a stall shower. The basement has some of owner's things in storage but there is also room for tenant's belongings. The long driveway is available for parking however the garages are not available for tenant use. This is a "turn-key" move-in opportunity for one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE have any available units?
212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE have?
Some of 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
