/
/
/
chestnut hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
296 Apartments for rent in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
62 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7811 ROANOKE STREET
7811 Roanoke Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1278 sqft
This gorgeous updated home just minutes away from the fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment of Chestnut Hill is ready for you to move right in. 3 Bedrooms and 1.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE
212 East Evergreen Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1890 sqft
Build in 1908 this late Victorian twin has been well-loved over the years with beautiful ungrades and the preservation of original features. Enjoy the open front porch with its ginderbread brackets and relax on the hanging porch swing.
Results within 1 mile of Chestnut Hill
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
58 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled within historic West Mt. Airy, these apartment homes boast hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Amenities include a gym, a landscaped courtyard and a recycling program.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
4 Units Available
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
734 sqft
Located just a short distance from Downtown Philadelphia, Summit Gardens Apartments has several shopping and food options all within a couple blocks.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$938
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring on-site laundry and a courtyard. Newly renovated interiors boast hardwood floors, high ceilings and generous closet space. In Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood near Highway 309.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:12pm
9 Units Available
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just minutes from Pachella Fields and ShopRite of Roxborough, this community offers residents a new fitness center, free trash collection, and onsite laundry. Units have brand new kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting, and are pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 19 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
847 sqft
Stylish homes with centralized air-conditioning and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities available. Have a meal and drink in the nearby Chestnut Hill neighborhood. Minutes from SEPTA rail stations.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
Contemporary homes with eat-in kitchens and central air and heat. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the on-site storage facilities. Near Blue Bell Park. By shops, galleries and restaurants on Main Street in the Manayunk neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
9 Units Available
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
999 sqft
Modern apartments feature Euro-style kitchens and updated bathrooms. Community features a social room with Wi-Fi, pool, and parking. Golf at nearby Walnut Lane Golf Course. Easy access to the Manayunk rail station.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
4 Units Available
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
900 sqft
Wissahickon Valley Park and ACME Market provide easy access to fun and food for this community's residents. Property is access-controlled and offers free trash service and water. Pet-friendly units have window treatments and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
706 sqft
Comfortable apartments with plush carpeting and individual climate control. Controlled access entry. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Mount Airy rail station. Enjoy the shops and restaurants along bustling Germantown Avenue.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
829 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated May 19 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Onsite parking, beautiful landscaping and resident referral bonuses are just a few of the benefits of living in this community. Apartments include in-unit laundry and new windows. There's a local Wawa and Kendrick Playground nearby.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
719 BETHLEHEM PIKE 1ST FLOOR
719 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1000 sqft
Unit 1ST FLOOR Available 08/01/20 FIRST FLOOR ERDENHEIM 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 316713 VERY NICE APARTMENT in a comfortable older renovated home--entire first floor with 2 spacious bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt Airy Manor
323 East Mount Airy Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
*Quiet residential neighborhood ...Our property is conveniently located near Chestnut Hill shopping district. Property grounds feature plenty of parking. Units include spacious floor plans and new kitchens.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy
31 West Allens Lane, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1& 2 Bedroom apartment located in Mt. Airy. Just one block away from the train station and the bus stop is practically at your doorstep. Within walking distance to the Mt.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7314 Devon st
7314 Devon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Mt.Airy 2 bedroom apt in 10 unit building +parking - Property Id: 285477 Large two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors eat-in kitchen open plan to living room. Two good sized bedrooms with plenty of closets. We require tenants to have area rugs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
594 LIVEZEY STREET
594 Livezey Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1610 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental property available immediately. This stunning unit includes hardwood floors, recess lighting in the main living area. The brand new kitchen offers lots of counter space and a full package of appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PAGlenside, PAWyncote, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABlue Bell, PAFort Washington, PANarberth, PA