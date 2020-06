Amenities

2118 North Carlisle Street Available 08/05/20 2118 N Carlisle St Philadelphia PA 19121 - $250 Welcome Gift Card offered to new tenants who sign by June 30/2020! Walk to campus, the Broad Street line and restaurants/shops. Convenient tenant portal for communicating maintenance requests and paying/tracking rent payments. $2300/Month...First month, last month and security deposit (1 month's rent) are due at lease signing to secure tenancy. Utilities not included.



Available August 5, 2020



For more details about this property or for leasing/showing information please call 267.443.8362 or email moskow@plusrealtors.com.



