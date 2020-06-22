2047 FITZWATER STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly coffee bar community garden internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:This apartment is on the third floor of a Graduate Hospital row- a beautiful street in a popular neighborhood of Philadelphia. Features include an open concept living/dining area, with an L-shaped kitchen. This unit gets a ton of bright natural light, via large street side windows. Continue back through the unit and you'll find the full bathroom, a large hall closet, and a bedroom. There are coin-operated laundry facilities in the building for tenant use.About the Neighborhood:Located in one of Philadelphia's favorite neighborhoods, this gorgeous modern condo is walking distance from Honey's Sit N' Eat, Rival Bros Coffee Bar, The Sidecar, Philadelphia Bagels, Julian Abele Park, and public transportation. Graduate Hospital is easily accessible via i-76 and the South Street Bridge, and close to the Schuylkill River Trail, Park, and Community Garden.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, and $25/month flat water fee.