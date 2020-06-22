All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:07 PM

2047 FITZWATER STREET

2047 Fitzwater Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2047 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
community garden
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
community garden
on-site laundry
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:This apartment is on the third floor of a Graduate Hospital row- a beautiful street in a popular neighborhood of Philadelphia. Features include an open concept living/dining area, with an L-shaped kitchen. This unit gets a ton of bright natural light, via large street side windows. Continue back through the unit and you'll find the full bathroom, a large hall closet, and a bedroom. There are coin-operated laundry facilities in the building for tenant use.About the Neighborhood:Located in one of Philadelphia's favorite neighborhoods, this gorgeous modern condo is walking distance from Honey's Sit N' Eat, Rival Bros Coffee Bar, The Sidecar, Philadelphia Bagels, Julian Abele Park, and public transportation. Graduate Hospital is easily accessible via i-76 and the South Street Bridge, and close to the Schuylkill River Trail, Park, and Community Garden.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, and $25/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 FITZWATER STREET have any available units?
2047 FITZWATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 FITZWATER STREET have?
Some of 2047 FITZWATER STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 FITZWATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2047 FITZWATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 FITZWATER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 FITZWATER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2047 FITZWATER STREET offer parking?
No, 2047 FITZWATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2047 FITZWATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 FITZWATER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 FITZWATER STREET have a pool?
No, 2047 FITZWATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2047 FITZWATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2047 FITZWATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 FITZWATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 FITZWATER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
