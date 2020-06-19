Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

2045 N. 15th Street - Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Two bedroom apartment close to Temple University! - First floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit available at 2045 N. 15th Street. There is wood floor in the living room and hallway and carpet in the bedrooms. Updated bathroom with tile flooring and stall shower. There is access to a nice size backyard.

Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Available to move in August 1st

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Just 2 blocks from Temple University and 1 block from Broad Street Subway (Susquehanna-Dauphin Station)!

For more info, please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 or visit our website at www.newagerealtygroup.com



