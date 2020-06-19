All apartments in Philadelphia
2045 N. 15th Street

2045 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2045 North 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Avenue of the Arts North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2045 N. 15th Street - Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Two bedroom apartment close to Temple University! - First floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit available at 2045 N. 15th Street. There is wood floor in the living room and hallway and carpet in the bedrooms. Updated bathroom with tile flooring and stall shower. There is access to a nice size backyard.
Sorry no pets and no smoking.
Available to move in August 1st
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Just 2 blocks from Temple University and 1 block from Broad Street Subway (Susquehanna-Dauphin Station)!
For more info, please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 or visit our website at www.newagerealtygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 N. 15th Street have any available units?
2045 N. 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 N. 15th Street have?
Some of 2045 N. 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 N. 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2045 N. 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 N. 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2045 N. 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2045 N. 15th Street offer parking?
No, 2045 N. 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2045 N. 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2045 N. 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 N. 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2045 N. 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2045 N. 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2045 N. 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 N. 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 N. 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
