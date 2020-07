Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court concierge courtyard elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location. Far and away the best bang for your buck!Post Brothers Apartments is Philadelphia’s source for newly delivered luxurious, yet affordable and environmentally friendly apartments in the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods. Our dedication to seamlessly integrating high-end finishes into revitalized apartment buildings means you can live a great life at a price you can afford. With easy access to Wissahickon Park, regional rail, and Routes 76 and 1, you will find yourself living at the apex of glamorous city life and one of the greenest areas around. Finish your day relaxing in the kind of home you thought only existed in your dreams.