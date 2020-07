Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym media room yoga dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse courtyard dog park doorman fire pit internet access internet cafe lobby online portal piano room pool table

Located between the Logan Square and Art Museum neighborhoods of Center City, The Luxury apartments in Philadelphia are surrounded by the best restaurants and culture anywhere, and a stone's throw away from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Granary is also within easy walking distance to Center City's major buildings, restaurants, and entertainment destinations.