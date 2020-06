Amenities

Light filled 1BD/1BA with hardwood throughout and high ceilings and central air.



Laundry in unit! Newly renovated with contemporary aesthetic. Open floorplan with stainless steel kitchen, granite counters and a full breakfast bar. Storage throughout. Bedroom sized for a queen or full bedset. Renovated subway tile bath with full tub and great airflow. Secure access building with intercom up to the unit. Professionally managed.



Available Immediately

Pets welcome at owner's discretion, expected $25-45/mo pet fee

Flat $35/mo water fee

Tenant covers gas/electric



