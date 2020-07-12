Apartment List
247 Apartments for rent in Spring Garden, Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 22 at 02:19pm
2 Units Available
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1720 FAIRMOUNT. Completed in 2015, this 18-unit building blends rustic and modern design elements to create relaxed spaces for residents to make their own.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 24 at 01:20pm
2 Units Available
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
955 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-bedroom brownstones with fully-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors and wood-burning stoves in certain units. Easy to commute to nearby educational facilities and close to bus and subway transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1828 Green ST
1828 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
Philadelphia Furnished 1 Bed ~Pet Friendly - Property Id: 272393 1 month minimum - corporate apartment set up for people traveling to Philadelphia that need short term, furnished housing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 Green St Apt 301
1806 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1806 Green Street Unit-301 is a 600 square foot, one bedroom, one bath available NOW for $1,420.00. Offering wood floors, dishwasher, washer dryer, central air condition. There is a shared rooftop deck in this elevator building.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2036 Mt Vernon St Unit 2F
2036 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Beautifully renovated new 1BD/1BA with original hardwood throughout and high ceilings and central air. Inquire to receive an immediate link to our video walkthrough! Laundry in unit! Newly renovated with contemporary aesthetic.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1826 Green Street #1F
1826 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
758 sqft
1826 Green Street #1F Available 09/01/20 Renovated Fairmount Apartment w/ NY loft style high ceilings Available 9/1! - Live in the heart of Fairmount on 18th and Green St.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1529 NORTH STREET
1529 North Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1790 sqft
This new construction home is the epitome of elegance and style.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1611 Wallace Street - 2F
1611 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a bi-level apartment. Living room/kitchen is located on first level and bedrooms are located on upper level. This beautiful two bedroom apartment has hardwood floors, modern appliances, washer/dryer in unit, high ceilings and breakfast bar.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1729 WALLACE STREET
1729 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
951 sqft
WELCOME to Wallace Court Condominiums. This newly renovated home features hardwood floors, over-sized rooms and a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET
2225 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Available 7/15/2020. If you are looking for elegance and location, do not let this spectacular 1st floor apartment with a private yard and deck pass you by.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Wallace Street - 1
1609 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1609 Wallace Street - 1 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET
1601 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
2029 Spring Garden Street
2029 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1200; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $1900.00; IMRID13824

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2118 Green St 1F
2118 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,025
Beautiful Green St Studio w/ High Ceilings, H/W FL - Property Id: 317448 This is a Beautiful Green St Studio w/ High Ceilings, H/W Floors, and Natural Light. Available Now. Contact Drew For More Information at 732-688-5154. W.P.R.G.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
627 N 18TH STREET
627 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
903 sqft
Pristine, 2-bedroom, 1-bath bi-level with secure 1-car gated parking at the Carriage House, 18th/Fairmount! Historic conversion, approx. 10 years old. Secure, keyless entry, incredible common spaces, 4-story glass atrium.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2103 GREEN STREET
2103 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
989 sqft
Bi-level apartment with PRIVATE ROOF DECK and cozy fireplace featured on one of the most beautiful tree-lined blocks in the Art Museum neighborhood, this property abounds with natural light and clean, classic finishes including hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
93 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
48 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
54 Units Available
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
The Arch
100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
822 sqft
Rich in history and imagination The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:13pm
12 Units Available
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,715
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
900 sqft
2040 Market Apartments in Philadelphia, PA offer urban living without sacrificing space or amenities. Each unit features a patio or balcony, and all units have a washer and dryer.

