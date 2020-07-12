247 Apartments for rent in Spring Garden, Philadelphia, PA

/
spring garden
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1720 FAIRMOUNT. Completed in 2015, this 18-unit building blends rustic and modern design elements to create relaxed spaces for residents to make their own.
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
955 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-bedroom brownstones with fully-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors and wood-burning stoves in certain units. Easy to commute to nearby educational facilities and close to bus and subway transportation.
1828 Green ST
1828 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
Philadelphia Furnished 1 Bed ~Pet Friendly - Property Id: 272393 1 month minimum - corporate apartment set up for people traveling to Philadelphia that need short term, furnished housing.
1806 Green St Apt 301
1806 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1806 Green Street Unit-301 is a 600 square foot, one bedroom, one bath available NOW for $1,420.00. Offering wood floors, dishwasher, washer dryer, central air condition. There is a shared rooftop deck in this elevator building.
2036 Mt Vernon St Unit 2F
2036 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Beautifully renovated new 1BD/1BA with original hardwood throughout and high ceilings and central air. Inquire to receive an immediate link to our video walkthrough! Laundry in unit! Newly renovated with contemporary aesthetic.
1826 Green Street #1F
1826 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
758 sqft
1826 Green Street #1F Available 09/01/20 Renovated Fairmount Apartment w/ NY loft style high ceilings Available 9/1! - Live in the heart of Fairmount on 18th and Green St.
1529 NORTH STREET
1529 North Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1790 sqft
This new construction home is the epitome of elegance and style.
1611 Wallace Street - 2F
1611 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a bi-level apartment. Living room/kitchen is located on first level and bedrooms are located on upper level. This beautiful two bedroom apartment has hardwood floors, modern appliances, washer/dryer in unit, high ceilings and breakfast bar.
1729 WALLACE STREET
1729 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
951 sqft
WELCOME to Wallace Court Condominiums. This newly renovated home features hardwood floors, over-sized rooms and a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances.
2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET
2225 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Available 7/15/2020. If you are looking for elegance and location, do not let this spectacular 1st floor apartment with a private yard and deck pass you by.
1609 Wallace Street - 1
1609 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1609 Wallace Street - 1 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET
1601 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
2029 Spring Garden Street
2029 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1200; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $1900.00; IMRID13824
2118 Green St 1F
2118 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,025
Beautiful Green St Studio w/ High Ceilings, H/W FL - Property Id: 317448 This is a Beautiful Green St Studio w/ High Ceilings, H/W Floors, and Natural Light. Available Now. Contact Drew For More Information at 732-688-5154. W.P.R.G.
627 N 18TH STREET
627 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
903 sqft
Pristine, 2-bedroom, 1-bath bi-level with secure 1-car gated parking at the Carriage House, 18th/Fairmount! Historic conversion, approx. 10 years old. Secure, keyless entry, incredible common spaces, 4-story glass atrium.
2103 GREEN STREET
2103 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
989 sqft
Bi-level apartment with PRIVATE ROOF DECK and cozy fireplace featured on one of the most beautiful tree-lined blocks in the Art Museum neighborhood, this property abounds with natural light and clean, classic finishes including hardwood floors.
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
The Arch
100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
822 sqft
Rich in history and imagination The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor.
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,715
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
900 sqft
2040 Market Apartments in Philadelphia, PA offer urban living without sacrificing space or amenities. Each unit features a patio or balcony, and all units have a washer and dryer.
