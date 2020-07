Amenities

garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom/1 bath home for rent in West Oak Lane. First floor features an open floor plan with living and dining room which lead to the galley style kitchen including a pantry! Second floor is fully carpeted with 3 ample sized bedrooms and a gorgeous full bathroom with ceramic tile and a sky light. Basement offers laundry and exits to the alley, where there is a 1-car garage. Conveniently located with easy access to public transportation, major roadways and shopping. First, last and one month's security is required for move in.