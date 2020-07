Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities online portal cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center internet access

Smart, Stylish, city living. Our flexible-stay accommodations in the heart of the Washington Square West neighborhood of Philadelphia offer a sophisticated and convenient lifestyle for metropolitan working professionals, international travelers and those in the entertainment and production industries. Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residences you're interested in.Thank you for considering The Franklin Residences for your new home!