197 Krams Avenue

A rare find in Manayunk, this recently rehabbed house is just a 5 minute walk to Main Street with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large deck. The first floor features an open living room with a gas fireplace, built in shelves, exposed brick walls, and a dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen comes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The mud room and half bath complete the first floor. All 3 bedrooms have ample closet space, darkening shades and enough room for a king bed. The second bedroom has its own full bathroom. The main bathroom features duel sinks, tiled floors, and a washer and dryer. This home also has central air and a decent sized unfinished basement for storage. Property professionally managed by Slate Property Management.