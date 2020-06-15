All apartments in Philadelphia
197 Krams Avenue

197 Krams Avenue · (267) 322-2588
Location

197 Krams Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1839 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A rare find in Manayunk, this recently rehabbed house is just a 5 minute walk to Main Street with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large deck. The first floor features an open living room with a gas fireplace, built in shelves, exposed brick walls, and a dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen comes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The mud room and half bath complete the first floor. All 3 bedrooms have ample closet space, darkening shades and enough room for a king bed. The second bedroom has its own full bathroom. The main bathroom features duel sinks, tiled floors, and a washer and dryer. This home also has central air and a decent sized unfinished basement for storage. Property professionally managed by Slate Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Krams Avenue have any available units?
197 Krams Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 197 Krams Avenue have?
Some of 197 Krams Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Krams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
197 Krams Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Krams Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 197 Krams Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 197 Krams Avenue offer parking?
No, 197 Krams Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 197 Krams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 197 Krams Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Krams Avenue have a pool?
No, 197 Krams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 197 Krams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 197 Krams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Krams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Krams Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
