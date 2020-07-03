All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
1937 W GEORGE STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1937 W GEORGE STREET

1937 West George Street · No Longer Available
Location

1937 West George Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
guest suite
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
guest suite
Look no further for an absolutely perfect city rental. No attention to detail was spared in designing this meticulously finished, thoughtfully planned floor plan. Enter into your main living level with open living and dining and breakfast bar. Modern kitchen has abundant cabinet space and a full suite of stainless steel appliances and gas cooking, a chef's dream. Rear yard for additional first floor space is the first of THREE private outdoor spaces! Downstairs on the lower level find a fully finished basement with 9 foot ceilings and a half bath - an excellent additional living space, guest suite, 3rd bedroom, playroom, or home office - the possibilities are endless! This level also has laundry and great storage. On the second floor is the first bedroom and first full bath, as well as a sun-light filled open concept den or home office or home gym space. On this level also find an outdoor balcony with plenty of room for a grill and table & chairs. Take the stairs up to the 3rd floor to find a full floor spacious suite with ensuite full bath and excellent closet space. To complete the home is a spectacular roof deck with sweeping skyline views which easily accommodates large furniture sets - a true outdoor oasis. For additional comfort, home is already wired with security system for tenant's optional use. Small pets considered at owner's discretion. Available for August move in. Tenant's responsible for utilities based on usage. Applications subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Excellent location - walk to all of the attractions of the Francisville, Fairmount, and Art Museum areas and the lovely green space of Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive/the Schuykill~river trail, a runner's and biker's dream. Easy access to 76 nearby for a quick commute outside the city. Built in 2016, this home has been so lovingly maintained by the owners that it still looks brand new. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 W GEORGE STREET have any available units?
1937 W GEORGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 W GEORGE STREET have?
Some of 1937 W GEORGE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 W GEORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1937 W GEORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 W GEORGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 W GEORGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1937 W GEORGE STREET offer parking?
No, 1937 W GEORGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1937 W GEORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 W GEORGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 W GEORGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1937 W GEORGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1937 W GEORGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1937 W GEORGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 W GEORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 W GEORGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
