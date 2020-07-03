1937 W GEORGE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill guest suite

Look no further for an absolutely perfect city rental. No attention to detail was spared in designing this meticulously finished, thoughtfully planned floor plan. Enter into your main living level with open living and dining and breakfast bar. Modern kitchen has abundant cabinet space and a full suite of stainless steel appliances and gas cooking, a chef's dream. Rear yard for additional first floor space is the first of THREE private outdoor spaces! Downstairs on the lower level find a fully finished basement with 9 foot ceilings and a half bath - an excellent additional living space, guest suite, 3rd bedroom, playroom, or home office - the possibilities are endless! This level also has laundry and great storage. On the second floor is the first bedroom and first full bath, as well as a sun-light filled open concept den or home office or home gym space. On this level also find an outdoor balcony with plenty of room for a grill and table & chairs. Take the stairs up to the 3rd floor to find a full floor spacious suite with ensuite full bath and excellent closet space. To complete the home is a spectacular roof deck with sweeping skyline views which easily accommodates large furniture sets - a true outdoor oasis. For additional comfort, home is already wired with security system for tenant's optional use. Small pets considered at owner's discretion. Available for August move in. Tenant's responsible for utilities based on usage. Applications subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Excellent location - walk to all of the attractions of the Francisville, Fairmount, and Art Museum areas and the lovely green space of Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive/the Schuykill~river trail, a runner's and biker's dream. Easy access to 76 nearby for a quick commute outside the city. Built in 2016, this home has been so lovingly maintained by the owners that it still looks brand new. A must see!