Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:00 PM
222 Apartments for rent in Francisville, Philadelphia, PA
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 02:34pm
2 Units Available
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,650
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and pet-friendly 2BR, 2BA + den in the beloved Fairmount neighborhood is sure to please! Be a part of history living in one of Philly's finest neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2002 Brown St
2002 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Fairmount - Property Id: 285706 Available furnished or unfurnished. Short Term or Long term. Unfurnished is available!! A great 3BR/1BA house with a backyard space and multiple car parking in the art museum area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1529 Farimount Ave. 1
1529 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1735 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/15/20 Spacious 3BR Fairmount Condo with Gated Parking - Property Id: 15318 This is a beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom condo with gated parking! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
804 N. 19th St. - 3
804 North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 804 N. 19th St. - 3 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1642 Cambridge Street - A
1642 Cambridge St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1883 sqft
This ultra modern bi level open 3 bed / 3 bed (possible 4th bedroom) boast just under 2,000 square feet of pure luxury. Brand new construction with all high end finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1504 BROWN STREET
1504 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Newly renovated 4 BD / 2 BA property available for rent now! Conveniently located with easy access to Center City, Fairmount and Temple University, the polished multi-level unit includes a large open living room with wood floors, oversized windows,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1932 Girard Ave #3
1932 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1932 Girard Ave #3 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2BTH w/ HW Floors, A/C, W/D, D/W, Deck - AVAILABLE NOW: Beautifully renovated apartment in a completely rehabbed building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1800 RIDGE AVENUE
1800 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
680 sqft
Please watch the virtual tour on YouTube, or ask your agent to show you the virtual tour before scheduling a showing!! Welcome to 1800 Ridge, a beautifully renovated apartment building in popular Francisville.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
816 N 16TH ST #2
816 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
This 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom unit spans the entire 2nd floor and features an open floor plan for easy entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1937 W GEORGE STREET
1937 West George Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Look no further for an absolutely perfect city rental. No attention to detail was spared in designing this meticulously finished, thoughtfully planned floor plan. Enter into your main living level with open living and dining and breakfast bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1614 BROWN STREET
1614 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2682 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated two bedroom two bath apartment situated in one of the most popular neighborhoods - Francisville. The apartment offers central air and heat, tiled floor in the kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floor in the bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1509 PARRISH STREET
1509 Parrish Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4391 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this huge double wide beautiful building in Fairmount, one of Philadelphia's hottest neighborhoods! Just one block from Ridge Avenue and Broad Street, This contemporary unit will not last long.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
806 N. 19th Street - 1
806 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
Beautiful Bi-level Two Bedroom/Two Bath Apartment! Great Location! This units features includes: in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1745 Wylie St Unit 1
1745 Wylie Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious 1 BR/1 Bath Apartment with Bonus Room in Fairmount! Get a chance to live in this large 1 bedroom apartment, found on a quiet street in the beautiful Fairmount.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
758 N UBER STREET
758 North Uber Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1290 sqft
Move in July 1st! Welcome to 758 N Uber Street! Two BI-LEVEL apartments with ultra modern finishes throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
804 N. 19th St. - 1
804 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 804 N. 19th St. - 1 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1514 W GIRARD AVENUE
1514 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Brand new sunny 1br apartment located in the trendy and super convenient Francisville area! This fully renovated and tastefully re-designed historic mansion contains high ceilings, exposed brick, and rustic architectual accents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1527 OGDEN STREET
1527 Ogden Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1207 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available 8/15:Come out and see this lovely 3BD/1.5BA home in Francisville, featuring a backyard, wall to wall carpeting, laundry and central air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1816 W GIRARD AVENUE
1816 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new renovation in red hot Francisville!! Enjoy the gorgeous open layout full of natural light and great for entertaining. All new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1618 CAMBRIDGE STREET
1618 Cambridge Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1074 sqft
New construction apartments in Francisville with an upscale design. This property features a bright living space with an open floor plan and hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
720 N 20th St.
720 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom in Fairmount - Temple/Drexel/Penn - Property Id: 317403 Great 3 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom with a study. 2-3 car parking and backyard with a patio. 5-10 min to Teple/Drexel/Penn.
Results within 1 mile of Francisville
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
48 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
