Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



The Parkway House combines the best of Philadelphia's art culture scene and fun, outdoor spaces. Hardwood floors and large windows provide an appealing combination of clean living spaces and abundant natural light.

Fairmount Park's close proximity to the Rodin, Barnes Foundation, and Philadelphia Museum of Art allow ultimate access to world-renowned points of cultural interest, while Kelly Drive, Boathouse Row, and the Schuylkill River Park provide areas for rowing, biking, and running. Tree-lined streets, a small neighborhood feel, and cultural activities make Fairmount Park a highly desirable neighborhood!