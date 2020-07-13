All apartments in Philadelphia
Parkway House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Parkway House

2201 Pennsylvania Ave · (215) 515-2596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 Pennsylvania Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102A · Avail. now

$1,305

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit B2 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 615 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,785

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,990

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

The Parkway House combines the best of Philadelphia's art culture scene and fun, outdoor spaces. Hardwood floors and large windows provide an appealing combination of clean living spaces and abundant natural light.
Fairmount Park's close proximity to the Rodin, Barnes Foundation, and Philadelphia Museum of Art allow ultimate access to world-renowned points of cultural interest, while Kelly Drive, Boathouse Row, and the Schuylkill River Park provide areas for rowing, biking, and running. Tree-lined streets, a small neighborhood feel, and cultural activities make Fairmount Park a highly desirable neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: one-two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: No parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkway House have any available units?
Parkway House has 22 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkway House have?
Some of Parkway House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway House currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkway House pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkway House is pet friendly.
Does Parkway House offer parking?
Yes, Parkway House offers parking.
Does Parkway House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkway House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkway House have a pool?
No, Parkway House does not have a pool.
Does Parkway House have accessible units?
No, Parkway House does not have accessible units.
Does Parkway House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkway House has units with dishwashers.
