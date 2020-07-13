Amenities
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
The Parkway House combines the best of Philadelphia's art culture scene and fun, outdoor spaces. Hardwood floors and large windows provide an appealing combination of clean living spaces and abundant natural light.
Fairmount Park's close proximity to the Rodin, Barnes Foundation, and Philadelphia Museum of Art allow ultimate access to world-renowned points of cultural interest, while Kelly Drive, Boathouse Row, and the Schuylkill River Park provide areas for rowing, biking, and running. Tree-lined streets, a small neighborhood feel, and cultural activities make Fairmount Park a highly desirable neighborhood!