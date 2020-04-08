All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

1911 DICKINSON STREET

1911 Dickinson Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1911 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* You're not going to want to miss this huge beautiful 3 bedroom + office, 2.5 bathroom home in Point Breeze with central air/heat. The home has an attached garage for 1 car parking. Walk inside from the front door and enter into the first floor, which features an open concept living room/dining room with hardwood floors and access to the garage. There's a bonus sitting room on the first floor as well as a half bath. Continue through to the kitchen which features an electric stove top, double oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and refrigerator. Walk up the beautiful staircase to the 2nd floor which features a pool table at the top of the landing, 2 full bathrooms and 3 bedrooms plus an office. You also have access to your private deck off of the of the office. There's a basement for additional storage with washer/dryer.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 DICKINSON STREET have any available units?
1911 DICKINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 DICKINSON STREET have?
Some of 1911 DICKINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 DICKINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1911 DICKINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 DICKINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1911 DICKINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1911 DICKINSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1911 DICKINSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1911 DICKINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 DICKINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 DICKINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1911 DICKINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1911 DICKINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1911 DICKINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 DICKINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 DICKINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
