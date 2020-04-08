1911 DICKINSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table garage

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* You're not going to want to miss this huge beautiful 3 bedroom + office, 2.5 bathroom home in Point Breeze with central air/heat. The home has an attached garage for 1 car parking. Walk inside from the front door and enter into the first floor, which features an open concept living room/dining room with hardwood floors and access to the garage. There's a bonus sitting room on the first floor as well as a half bath. Continue through to the kitchen which features an electric stove top, double oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and refrigerator. Walk up the beautiful staircase to the 2nd floor which features a pool table at the top of the landing, 2 full bathrooms and 3 bedrooms plus an office. You also have access to your private deck off of the of the office. There's a basement for additional storage with washer/dryer.*Sorry, no pets