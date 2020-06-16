1711 N GRATZ STREET

Amenities

Great 2nd floor 2 bed/1 bath apartment available right off of Temple University's main campus. As you enter the unit, you are greeted by a good size kitchen with a full size fridge, electric stove and range hood and an eat-in kitchen. The apartment also offers, central air and gas heat, in-unit laundry, as well storage space right off of the hallway. There is a good deal of privacy as the bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment. Both rooms feature closet space and large enough to fit a queen size bed. Painting and repairs will be completed in August. Available for August 1st move-in just in time for the Fall Semester! Come see this apartment today!