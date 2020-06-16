All apartments in Philadelphia
1711 N GRATZ STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

1711 N GRATZ STREET

1711 North Gratz Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1711 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2nd floor 2 bed/1 bath apartment available right off of Temple University's main campus. As you enter the unit, you are greeted by a good size kitchen with a full size fridge, electric stove and range hood and an eat-in kitchen. The apartment also offers, central air and gas heat, in-unit laundry, as well storage space right off of the hallway. There is a good deal of privacy as the bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment. Both rooms feature closet space and large enough to fit a queen size bed. Painting and repairs will be completed in August. Available for August 1st move-in just in time for the Fall Semester! Come see this apartment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 N GRATZ STREET have any available units?
1711 N GRATZ STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1711 N GRATZ STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1711 N GRATZ STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 N GRATZ STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1711 N GRATZ STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1711 N GRATZ STREET offer parking?
No, 1711 N GRATZ STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1711 N GRATZ STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 N GRATZ STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 N GRATZ STREET have a pool?
No, 1711 N GRATZ STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1711 N GRATZ STREET have accessible units?
No, 1711 N GRATZ STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 N GRATZ STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 N GRATZ STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 N GRATZ STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1711 N GRATZ STREET has units with air conditioning.
