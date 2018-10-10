All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1645 S Newkirk Street

1645 South Newkirk Street · (267) 310-2848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1645 South Newkirk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1645 S Newkirk Street · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Home for Rent - Freshly Rehabbed! - Schedule Your Own Instant Showing by Copying & Pasting: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/philadelphiapropertymanagementsolution

This is a well thought out and nicely finished rehabbed 2 bedroom home nicely situated in the Gray Ferry area. A functional, flowing space that received extra care and nicer finishes. Nice grade Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Tiled Back splash. Sun room, nice sized yard, dry, clean, high ceiling basement gives bonus space through out making this an easy to function rental space. Quiet, friendly street, with plenty of parking.

Schedule Your Own Instant Showing by Copying & Pasting: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/philadelphiapropertymanagementsolution

(RLNE3890216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1645 S Newkirk Street have any available units?
1645 S Newkirk Street has a unit available for $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 S Newkirk Street have?
Some of 1645 S Newkirk Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 S Newkirk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1645 S Newkirk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 S Newkirk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 S Newkirk Street is pet friendly.
Does 1645 S Newkirk Street offer parking?
Yes, 1645 S Newkirk Street does offer parking.
Does 1645 S Newkirk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 S Newkirk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 S Newkirk Street have a pool?
No, 1645 S Newkirk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1645 S Newkirk Street have accessible units?
No, 1645 S Newkirk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 S Newkirk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 S Newkirk Street does not have units with dishwashers.

