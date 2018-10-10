1645 S Newkirk Street.

Amenities

This is a well thought out and nicely finished rehabbed 2 bedroom home nicely situated in the Gray Ferry area. A functional, flowing space that received extra care and nicer finishes. Nice grade Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Tiled Back splash. Sun room, nice sized yard, dry, clean, high ceiling basement gives bonus space through out making this an easy to function rental space. Quiet, friendly street, with plenty of parking.



