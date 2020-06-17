1614 N 28TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated, spacious house for rent. Walk into the great open floor plan with high ceilings, recessed lights throughout, hardwood floors throughout and laundry room. This charming home has two master bedrooms with plenty of closet space and lots of natural light, plus an additional bedroom on the main floor and 3 full bathrooms. The exposed brick is a nice detail and the Chef's kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances + super white quartz counter top. There's a semi-finished basement that has a lot of storage space and central A/C. Fantastic location near center city less than 15 minutes. Tenants responsible for Electric and Water