Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

1614 N 28TH STREET

1614 North 28th Street · (215) 893-9920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1614 North 28th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated, spacious house for rent. Walk into the great open floor plan with high ceilings, recessed lights throughout, hardwood floors throughout and laundry room. This charming home has two master bedrooms with plenty of closet space and lots of natural light, plus an additional bedroom on the main floor and 3 full bathrooms. The exposed brick is a nice detail and the Chef's kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances + super white quartz counter top. There's a semi-finished basement that has a lot of storage space and central A/C. Fantastic location near center city less than 15 minutes. Tenants responsible for Electric and Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 N 28TH STREET have any available units?
1614 N 28TH STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 N 28TH STREET have?
Some of 1614 N 28TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 N 28TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1614 N 28TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 N 28TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1614 N 28TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1614 N 28TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1614 N 28TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1614 N 28TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 N 28TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 N 28TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1614 N 28TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1614 N 28TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1614 N 28TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 N 28TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 N 28TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
