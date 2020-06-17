All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:46 AM

1334 S 5TH STREET

1334 S 5th St · (215) 467-4100
Location

1334 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista - Southwark

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Available Now:This newly renovated home is ready to welcome tenants! Enjoy great features like attached garage parking, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, full AND half bathroom, and much more! Enter into the vast living area - nice for entertaining. Towards the back of the house is the beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, great cabinet space, and nice backsplash tile. Down the hall are the 3 spacious bedrooms, all with hardwood floors and large windows for natural light. The full bathroom has clean, modern fixtures with sleek subway tiling as well. This home has a ramp to the front door with safety railings, no stairs, and wheelchair accessible entryways.Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:The Dickinson Narrows/Pennsport neighborhood of Philadelphia has so much to offer and is convenient to public transportation and highways. You~ll be walking distance from Jefferson Square and Sacks Playground, Heron Playground, Dickinson Square Park, Federal Donuts, Caffe Valentino, Milk + Sugar Sweets Truck, Grindcore House, Taco Loco, and a short drive to local pharmacies and convenient spots along Columbus Ave."Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 S 5TH STREET have any available units?
1334 S 5TH STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 S 5TH STREET have?
Some of 1334 S 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 S 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1334 S 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 S 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 S 5TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1334 S 5TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1334 S 5TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1334 S 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 S 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 S 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1334 S 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1334 S 5TH STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 1334 S 5TH STREET has accessible units.
Does 1334 S 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 S 5TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
