1334 S 5TH STREET

Amenities
Available Now:This newly renovated home is ready to welcome tenants! Enjoy great features like attached garage parking, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, full AND half bathroom, and much more! Enter into the vast living area - nice for entertaining. Towards the back of the house is the beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, great cabinet space, and nice backsplash tile. Down the hall are the 3 spacious bedrooms, all with hardwood floors and large windows for natural light. The full bathroom has clean, modern fixtures with sleek subway tiling as well. This home has a ramp to the front door with safety railings, no stairs, and wheelchair accessible entryways.Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:The Dickinson Narrows/Pennsport neighborhood of Philadelphia has so much to offer and is convenient to public transportation and highways. You~ll be walking distance from Jefferson Square and Sacks Playground, Heron Playground, Dickinson Square Park, Federal Donuts, Caffe Valentino, Milk + Sugar Sweets Truck, Grindcore House, Taco Loco, and a short drive to local pharmacies and convenient spots along Columbus Ave."Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.