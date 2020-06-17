1334 S 5TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking playground garage internet access

Available Now:This newly renovated home is ready to welcome tenants! Enjoy great features like attached garage parking, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, full AND half bathroom, and much more! Enter into the vast living area - nice for entertaining. Towards the back of the house is the beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, great cabinet space, and nice backsplash tile. Down the hall are the 3 spacious bedrooms, all with hardwood floors and large windows for natural light. The full bathroom has clean, modern fixtures with sleek subway tiling as well. This home has a ramp to the front door with safety railings, no stairs, and wheelchair accessible entryways.Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:The Dickinson Narrows/Pennsport neighborhood of Philadelphia has so much to offer and is convenient to public transportation and highways. You~ll be walking distance from Jefferson Square and Sacks Playground, Heron Playground, Dickinson Square Park, Federal Donuts, Caffe Valentino, Milk + Sugar Sweets Truck, Grindcore House, Taco Loco, and a short drive to local pharmacies and convenient spots along Columbus Ave."Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.