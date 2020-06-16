All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1326 N 31st St

1326 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1326 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Fabulous 3 BR/3 Bath Brewerytown Condo w/ Attached Garage & TWO Off-street Parking Spots in a Beautifully-landscaped, Gated Community!!
Located in the heart of exciting neighborhood development- across from new commercial spaces, including Hops Brewerytown. Other eateries and hotspots make up the bustling neighborhood. Grocery store just one block away, Kelly Drive/ Art Museum/ Philadelphia Zoo/ Fairmount Park are all within walking distance. Major roadways and Center City minutes away by car. Condo association covers landscaping/snow removal. Common area is immaculately maintained and there are security cameras at the gated entrances to the interior drive.

Property Highlights:
- Private Balcony
- Washer/Dryer In-Unit
- Central Air Conditioning
- 9-inch Ceilings
- Hardwood Floors
- Open Floor Plan
- 3 Full Bathrooms
- Tons of Storage!
- Updated Kitchen
- Granite Countertops
- Breakfast Bar Seating & Separate Dining Area
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Master Walk-in Closet!
- Security System Hardware
- Attached One-car Garage w/ Driveway
- Vehicle & Pedestrian Security Gates (Clicker Provided)
- Pets Subject to Owner Approval and Additional $250 Deposit
- 1,800 Sq Ft

Available Now!

(RLNE5755907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 N 31st St have any available units?
1326 N 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 N 31st St have?
Some of 1326 N 31st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 N 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
1326 N 31st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 N 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 N 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 1326 N 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 1326 N 31st St does offer parking.
Does 1326 N 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 N 31st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 N 31st St have a pool?
No, 1326 N 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 1326 N 31st St have accessible units?
No, 1326 N 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 N 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 N 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.
