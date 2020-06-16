1326 N 31st St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Fabulous 3 BR/3 Bath Brewerytown Condo w/ Attached Garage & TWO Off-street Parking Spots in a Beautifully-landscaped, Gated Community!!

Located in the heart of exciting neighborhood development- across from new commercial spaces, including Hops Brewerytown. Other eateries and hotspots make up the bustling neighborhood. Grocery store just one block away, Kelly Drive/ Art Museum/ Philadelphia Zoo/ Fairmount Park are all within walking distance. Major roadways and Center City minutes away by car. Condo association covers landscaping/snow removal. Common area is immaculately maintained and there are security cameras at the gated entrances to the interior drive.



Property Highlights:

- Private Balcony

- Washer/Dryer In-Unit

- Central Air Conditioning

- 9-inch Ceilings

- Hardwood Floors

- Open Floor Plan

- 3 Full Bathrooms

- Tons of Storage!

- Updated Kitchen

- Granite Countertops

- Breakfast Bar Seating & Separate Dining Area

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Master Walk-in Closet!

- Security System Hardware

- Attached One-car Garage w/ Driveway

- Vehicle & Pedestrian Security Gates (Clicker Provided)

- Pets Subject to Owner Approval and Additional $250 Deposit

- 1,800 Sq Ft



Available Now!



