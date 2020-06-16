1326 N 31st St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Fabulous 3 BR/3 Bath Brewerytown Condo w/ Attached Garage & TWO Off-street Parking Spots in a Beautifully-landscaped, Gated Community!!
Located in the heart of exciting neighborhood development- across from new commercial spaces, including Hops Brewerytown. Other eateries and hotspots make up the bustling neighborhood. Grocery store just one block away, Kelly Drive/ Art Museum/ Philadelphia Zoo/ Fairmount Park are all within walking distance. Major roadways and Center City minutes away by car. Condo association covers landscaping/snow removal. Common area is immaculately maintained and there are security cameras at the gated entrances to the interior drive.
Property Highlights:
- Private Balcony
- Washer/Dryer In-Unit
- Central Air Conditioning
- 9-inch Ceilings
- Hardwood Floors
- Open Floor Plan
- 3 Full Bathrooms
- Tons of Storage!
- Updated Kitchen
- Granite Countertops
- Breakfast Bar Seating & Separate Dining Area
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Master Walk-in Closet!
- Security System Hardware
- Attached One-car Garage w/ Driveway
- Vehicle & Pedestrian Security Gates (Clicker Provided)
- Pets Subject to Owner Approval and Additional $250 Deposit
- 1,800 Sq Ft
Available Now!
(RLNE5755907)