Last updated April 3 2020

1218 S 8TH STREET

1218 S 8th St · (215) 607-6007
Location

1218 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

Available 4/1. Welcome to "Reliance Hall" at 1218-20 S 8th Street! What was known as the "Marconi Theatre" from 1914-1916, later becoming a piano factory for barrel pianos possibly in the 1920's , a club known as "Reliance Hall" in the 1930's to the family's sewing factory in the 1970's are now the finest residence's currently on the market. This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a one-of-a-kind, newly renovated apartment in Passyunk Square. Unit 4 is a bi-level, two bedroom, two bathroom, making it the largest unit in the building. Private entry foyer leads to a beautiful kitchen featuring multiple cabinets lining two walls of the unit, Galaxy White granite counter tops, stainless steel GE energy efficient appliances, glass backsplash, sink and dishwasher. The 14' ceiling in the main living area sets this unit apart from anything on the market!!! The laundry, bedroom and a full bath complete the first level. Take the spiral staircase up to a landing overlooking the lower level, the second bedroom and a full bathroom. The unit also features tons of natural light and new, energy efficient, washer and dryer. This apartment is located in the hottest neighborhood in South Philadelphia! Passyunk Square boasts critically acclaimed restaurants from the 50 best in Philly including Palizzi Social Club and Laurel in the top ten as well as Townsend, ITV, Nord, Will, Fond, Brigantessa, Perla, Le Virtu, Sate Kampar, Stargazy, Mr. Martino's Trattoria and neighborhood institutions Marra's, Stogie Joe's, Triangle, Franco and Luigi's, Pat's, Geno's, Green Eggs Caf~, Rays Happy Birthday Bar and Paradiso. Septa operates on the subject block and S. 9th St for easy access to Center City and Pennsylvania and Jefferson hospitals. The cultural experience of the 9th Street Curb Market, Acme Market, CVS, the State Liquor Store, Capitolo Playground and Washington Ave which intersects with I-95 and the bridges to New Jersey are within two blocks. Building amenities include indoor bicycle storage, storage areas; secure entrance with video intercom system. The tenant is responsible for all utilities including water and cable. The first and last month and security are due with the signing of the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 S 8TH STREET have any available units?
1218 S 8TH STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 S 8TH STREET have?
Some of 1218 S 8TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 S 8TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1218 S 8TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 S 8TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1218 S 8TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1218 S 8TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1218 S 8TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1218 S 8TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 S 8TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 S 8TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1218 S 8TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1218 S 8TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1218 S 8TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 S 8TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 S 8TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
