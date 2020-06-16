1218 S 8TH STREET

Amenities

Available 4/1. Welcome to "Reliance Hall" at 1218-20 S 8th Street! What was known as the "Marconi Theatre" from 1914-1916, later becoming a piano factory for barrel pianos possibly in the 1920's , a club known as "Reliance Hall" in the 1930's to the family's sewing factory in the 1970's are now the finest residence's currently on the market. This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a one-of-a-kind, newly renovated apartment in Passyunk Square. Unit 4 is a bi-level, two bedroom, two bathroom, making it the largest unit in the building. Private entry foyer leads to a beautiful kitchen featuring multiple cabinets lining two walls of the unit, Galaxy White granite counter tops, stainless steel GE energy efficient appliances, glass backsplash, sink and dishwasher. The 14' ceiling in the main living area sets this unit apart from anything on the market!!! The laundry, bedroom and a full bath complete the first level. Take the spiral staircase up to a landing overlooking the lower level, the second bedroom and a full bathroom. The unit also features tons of natural light and new, energy efficient, washer and dryer. This apartment is located in the hottest neighborhood in South Philadelphia! Passyunk Square boasts critically acclaimed restaurants from the 50 best in Philly including Palizzi Social Club and Laurel in the top ten as well as Townsend, ITV, Nord, Will, Fond, Brigantessa, Perla, Le Virtu, Sate Kampar, Stargazy, Mr. Martino's Trattoria and neighborhood institutions Marra's, Stogie Joe's, Triangle, Franco and Luigi's, Pat's, Geno's, Green Eggs Caf~, Rays Happy Birthday Bar and Paradiso. Septa operates on the subject block and S. 9th St for easy access to Center City and Pennsylvania and Jefferson hospitals. The cultural experience of the 9th Street Curb Market, Acme Market, CVS, the State Liquor Store, Capitolo Playground and Washington Ave which intersects with I-95 and the bridges to New Jersey are within two blocks. Building amenities include indoor bicycle storage, storage areas; secure entrance with video intercom system. The tenant is responsible for all utilities including water and cable. The first and last month and security are due with the signing of the lease