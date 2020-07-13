Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center conference room dog park new construction pool table

Visit Manayunk's brand-new waterfront apartment community - featuring studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.

Life at The Isle brings waterfront living to Manayunk. These brand new apartments feature upscale amenities and offer everything you want to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy scenic water views from all apartments or use the private resident pedestrian bridge to experience Main Street - dine at your favorite local restaurant or try one of Manayunk's own brews from the Manayunk Brewing Company. Whether you want to work up a sweat in our state of the art fitness center or go for a jog along the canal, there's no shortage of options for fitness fans. Located in the heart of Manayunk, you have easy access to nearby destinations like Center City and King of Prussia. Enjoy island living - Philly style.