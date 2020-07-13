All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Isle

1 Cotton St · (267) 214-0192
Location

1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 335 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,611

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,628

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Isle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
conference room
dog park
new construction
pool table
Visit Manayunk's brand-new waterfront apartment community - featuring studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.
Life at The Isle brings waterfront living to Manayunk. These brand new apartments feature upscale amenities and offer everything you want to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy scenic water views from all apartments or use the private resident pedestrian bridge to experience Main Street - dine at your favorite local restaurant or try one of Manayunk's own brews from the Manayunk Brewing Company. Whether you want to work up a sweat in our state of the art fitness center or go for a jog along the canal, there's no shortage of options for fitness fans. Located in the heart of Manayunk, you have easy access to nearby destinations like Center City and King of Prussia. Enjoy island living - Philly style.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Isle have any available units?
The Isle has 15 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Isle have?
Some of The Isle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Isle currently offering any rent specials?
The Isle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Isle pet-friendly?
Yes, The Isle is pet friendly.
Does The Isle offer parking?
Yes, The Isle offers parking.
Does The Isle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Isle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Isle have a pool?
No, The Isle does not have a pool.
Does The Isle have accessible units?
Yes, The Isle has accessible units.
Does The Isle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Isle has units with dishwashers.
