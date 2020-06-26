All apartments in Philadelphia
107 CARSON STREET
107 CARSON STREET

107 Carson Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

107 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/Q-aSli6cA5g Turn the corner and you're on Main Street! If you are looking for easy access to the area's great restaurants, shops and nightlife then look no further. Priced below market value for a quick move in. All 3 bedrooms are generously sized with adequate closet space. Large, open-concept main floor with eat in kitchen. Skylights wash the living space with natural light. Washer & dryer plus storage in the basement. Patio out back. Central air conditioning. Dogs and cats considered with references. Tenants pay gas, electric, water. Available Aug 15, 2020. Parking lot is one block away with spaces for rent for around $ 75 per month. Contact listing agent for applications. No in person showings currently. Strong credit and verifiable income required. First, last and one month security due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 CARSON STREET have any available units?
107 CARSON STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 CARSON STREET have?
Some of 107 CARSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 CARSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
107 CARSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 CARSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 CARSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 107 CARSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 107 CARSON STREET offers parking.
Does 107 CARSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 CARSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 CARSON STREET have a pool?
No, 107 CARSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 107 CARSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 107 CARSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 107 CARSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 CARSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
