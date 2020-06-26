107 CARSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/Q-aSli6cA5g Turn the corner and you're on Main Street! If you are looking for easy access to the area's great restaurants, shops and nightlife then look no further. Priced below market value for a quick move in. All 3 bedrooms are generously sized with adequate closet space. Large, open-concept main floor with eat in kitchen. Skylights wash the living space with natural light. Washer & dryer plus storage in the basement. Patio out back. Central air conditioning. Dogs and cats considered with references. Tenants pay gas, electric, water. Available Aug 15, 2020. Parking lot is one block away with spaces for rent for around $ 75 per month. Contact listing agent for applications. No in person showings currently. Strong credit and verifiable income required. First, last and one month security due at lease signing.