Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:39 PM

245 Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
9 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodland Ave
20 Woodland Ave, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Two bedroom townhouse in Hatboro, first floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath. Second floor has two bedrooms and full hall bath. Basement with laundry hook ups and plenty of room for storage.
Results within 1 mile of Hatboro
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$845
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements
Results within 5 miles of Hatboro
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Last updated May 21 at 08:01pm
2 Units Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.

Median Rent in Hatboro

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hatboro is $1,286, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,553.
Studio
$1,083
1 Bed
$1,286
2 Beds
$1,553
3+ Beds
$1,943
City GuideHatboro
History comes to life in Hatboro. The "hat" in Hatboro comes from Revolutionary War times when the town produced hats for Revolutionary War soldiers. In fact, George Washington and his brass had dinner at one of the town's pub restaurants, in 1777, while he was en route to his headquarters in Moland, PA. If you're a war buff, you've heard of The Battle of Crooked Billet, which was fought right in the middle of town.

Hatboro is a short drive into Philly; it'll take you about 38 minutes, if you take I-276 South into the City of Brotherly Love. You will be as removed from the rush and pace of urban living as you want to be. Get out and take a walk; you'll see that this isn't some flashy tourist town, so you won't get that generic "strip mall" feeling. Their 7,360 residents are proud of their history, their tight knit community, their schools and their low crime rate.

Moving to Hatboro

If your goal is to rent in Hatboro, you'll have your pick of desired apartment living. There is a decent stock of hi rise apartments, with almost a third of the 3000+ homes in Hatboro designated specifically for apartment dwellers. Whether you're commuting to work into Philly, or working nearby, there is apartment living to fit a frugal budget. You will typically get about 700 to 800 square feet in the way of 1 bedroom apartments for rent.

Hatboro Neighborhoods and Communities

Six neighborhoods define Hatboro, each giving it a distinctive flavor. You'll want to think about what kind of surroundings you like before you dive into a specific complex, high rise or loft.

Neighborhoods

Fulmor: 1-276 runs along the Southern border of this part of town where the real estate is primarily owner occupied. There are townhomes there which may provide opportunities for owners will to rent out their space. If you do happen to put roots down here, you'll need a car.

County Line Road: This is a fairly densely populated with medium and large sized homes. You'll have to look hard for a place to rent here, as the homes are owner occupied. Residents are commuting to work out of the area and you're likely to have to do the same.

Hallowell: There are lots of medium and large sized homes in this area, most of which are single family and townhomes. There aren't many renters in this area; the homes are owner occupied. This area isn't a walk to work area as most of the folks drive. For an interesting day, there is the Pictarian Wings of Freedom Museum.

Borough Center: This area is going to provide you with the greatest opportunity. You're going to see both apartment complexes and high rises and good mix of owners and renters. As far as getting to work, the folks in this part of town drive. It's safe to say, you'll need car too.

Bethel Seminary: Bordered by I-276, Bethel Seminary gives you best access to shopping and restaurants if you must have it close by. (Remember, the town is only 1.2 square miles.) There are lots of good renting opportunities here with both single family homes and apartment complexes. You'll see both owners and renters here.

Bonair: This is where you'll find a considerable number of apartments and complexes here with most of the residents driving to work. If you like community plays, the Village Players of Hatboro put on their shows here.

Communities

Village Green and Wellington: These complexes will generally give you this base level living in that price range.

Garner House: If you want more space and are willing to move up in price, you can check out this complex.

Hatboro Lofts: For more upscale living, the Hatboro Lofts is city living hiding out in this old town, on Jacksonville Road. With layouts for studios up to 3 bedroom apartments, it may be worth a look, if you're not into the whole small town community feeling when you settle in for the evening.

Victorian Village at Loller Academy: If you need amenities and price isn't so much an object, you can check out these luxury apartments. Although for the price, you're paying as much as others might be paying for their mortgage.

Living in Hatboro

If you're looking for small town community living, Hatboro has it, and when you desire a taste of the big city, you're a forty minute drive into Philly. Of course, you can then come back and settle into a community where you can know others and be known by them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hatboro?
In Hatboro, the median rent is $1,083 for a studio, $1,286 for a 1-bedroom, $1,553 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,943 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hatboro, check out our monthly Hatboro Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hatboro?
Some of the colleges located in the Hatboro area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hatboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hatboro from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.

