245 Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA

Hatboro Neighborhoods and Communities

Six neighborhoods define Hatboro, each giving it a distinctive flavor. You'll want to think about what kind of surroundings you like before you dive into a specific complex, high rise or loft.

Neighborhoods

Fulmor: 1-276 runs along the Southern border of this part of town where the real estate is primarily owner occupied. There are townhomes there which may provide opportunities for owners will to rent out their space. If you do happen to put roots down here, you'll need a car.

County Line Road: This is a fairly densely populated with medium and large sized homes. You'll have to look hard for a place to rent here, as the homes are owner occupied. Residents are commuting to work out of the area and you're likely to have to do the same.

Hallowell: There are lots of medium and large sized homes in this area, most of which are single family and townhomes. There aren't many renters in this area; the homes are owner occupied. This area isn't a walk to work area as most of the folks drive. For an interesting day, there is the Pictarian Wings of Freedom Museum.

Borough Center: This area is going to provide you with the greatest opportunity. You're going to see both apartment complexes and high rises and good mix of owners and renters. As far as getting to work, the folks in this part of town drive. It's safe to say, you'll need car too.

Bethel Seminary: Bordered by I-276, Bethel Seminary gives you best access to shopping and restaurants if you must have it close by. (Remember, the town is only 1.2 square miles.) There are lots of good renting opportunities here with both single family homes and apartment complexes. You'll see both owners and renters here.

Bonair: This is where you'll find a considerable number of apartments and complexes here with most of the residents driving to work. If you like community plays, the Village Players of Hatboro put on their shows here.

Communities

Village Green and Wellington: These complexes will generally give you this base level living in that price range.

Garner House: If you want more space and are willing to move up in price, you can check out this complex.

Hatboro Lofts: For more upscale living, the Hatboro Lofts is city living hiding out in this old town, on Jacksonville Road. With layouts for studios up to 3 bedroom apartments, it may be worth a look, if you're not into the whole small town community feeling when you settle in for the evening.

Victorian Village at Loller Academy: If you need amenities and price isn't so much an object, you can check out these luxury apartments. Although for the price, you're paying as much as others might be paying for their mortgage.