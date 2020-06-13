AL
Last updated June 13 2020

74 Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA

Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Last updated June 11
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Last updated June 11
1 Unit Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1921 sqft
Situated just outside of Doylestown, this complex offers two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly townhomes complete with huge floor plans, finished basements, and more. Other amenities include ample storage.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
37 N CLINTON STREET
37 N Clinton St, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2577 sqft
This property set in Doylestown Boro offers lots of possibilities. 5 bedrooms on 3 levels, 2 full baths. Available immediately with off Street parking. Walk to everything in town.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
60 W STATE STREET
60 West State Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great one bedroom apartment in the heart of Doylestown Boro. Upon entering take notice to extra wide stairwell leading to the updated second floor apartment. This unit boasts an updated kitchen with s.s.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
44 S CLINTON STREET
44 South Clinton Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2011 sqft
Beautifully restored with stain glass windows and new central heating and A/C.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
13 EAST STREET
13 East Street, Doylestown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2728 sqft
STAPLE LOCATION at the Edge of Town in Doylestown Boro! FOR RENT: 4 bedroom 2.1 bath spacious 2728 SQ FT single family detached home at the Corner of East and State Streets. Full Basement w lots of storage. 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
74 E STATE STREET
74 East State Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Nightingale House. This is an adorable rental in Doylestown Borough! Right near the center of town. Walk to the Doylestown Theatre, restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Doylestown. This first floor, 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Doylestown

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4-13 ASPEN WAY
4-13 Aspen Way, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Welcome to 4-13 Aspen Way. This unit is very special in the community. It is one of the largest models (5 like) in Chestnut Grove. Not only is it large but completely update! This unit features 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath .

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2332 LOWER STATE ROAD
2332 Lower State Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2057 sqft
This captivating and private setting was the former Sunny Side School . Lush vegetation and tall trees shelter this former schoolhouse that was carefully and tastefully converted to a home in 1988. The home was completely updated in 2020.

Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1812 HERITAGE DRIVE
1812 Heritage Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4313 sqft
Totally custom contemporary/colonial for rent in Woodfield Estates! Central Bucks Schools! Walk up a beautiful tile walk-way to be greeted by a covered double door entry.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4641 OLD OAK ROAD
4641 Old Oak Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3063 sqft
Short term rental. Move right into this beautifully totally furnished home in excellent condition! Utilites included. This is the owners personal residence. One-three month lease preferred.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 RUTH LANE
106 Ruth Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2019 sqft
Beautifully Updated Throughout! 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2389 FOREST GROVE ROAD
2389 Forest Grove Rd, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2065 sqft
When scheduling appts please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and regulations: only 2 people in home with you, must wear masks & gloves, no overlapping appts and please have buyer sign the covid addendum and email to gina@jayspaziano.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5453 YORK ROAD
5453 York Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres.

Last updated April 15
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the

Median Rent in Doylestown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Doylestown is $1,425, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,721.
Studio
$1,200
1 Bed
$1,425
2 Beds
$1,721
3+ Beds
$2,153
City GuideDoylestownDoylestown is internationally renowned for the Mercer Museum and "Tools of the Nation," both inspirational structures that enrich the entire community, and the latter artistic work is one of the most important collections of its kind in the world.
Hitting the Apartment Trail
The priority for most hunters is finding a place that not only speaks to you, but is close to civilization. You want to be where shopping, dining and commuting is no strain. You'll get that plus more with Doylestown. The best places to find townhouses for rent these days are in Doylestown Station, Commons Way and Lilly Dr.; these communities are in prime locations, minutes from transit access via SEPTA and major highways, and may have that certain magnetic quality you need to call home.

Quick Tips

Month to month leasing in Doylestown is not the cheapest around, so be prepared to dig a little deeper into your pocket; in fact the cost of living index, here is a few percentage points above the average for the state. The consolation, might be that most homes in the borough are elegant traditional to contemporary style dwellings that also offer a high quality of living. Note, documents you will need for rental apts in Doylestown include credit references, employment history (plus salary), and just in case, have a list of past landlords for references.

Meet your Neighbors
Doylestown is connected to neighbors by SEPTA's bus and rail service, Doylestown DART and Trans Bridge Lines. There are approximately eight townships and boroughs intimately associated with Doylestown. Here are three of the closest neighborhoods:

New Britain Borough: This is a small rural area described as a "friendly place to live." You are likely to find a house for rent rather than a two-bedroom apartment in this neck of the woods.

Chalfont Borough: This is a small municipality west of Doylestown and almost double the population of New Britain. It is a quaint area with many Victorian buildings, local businesses, and restaurants. House rentals are more prominent in this area.

Brittany Farms-The Highlands: This is a census designated area with a similar feel to New Britain -- small, rural town self-equipped with a variety of local shops and services. House rentals are also more likely offered in this area.

Living in Doylestown
Doylestown is a charming suburban town with an equally charismatic downtown. Since it holds the fort as the county seat of Bucks County, it has a lot of the typical department stores and restaurant chains you come to expect as the benchmark of quality living. Apart from the tons of options to travel anywhere you please for dining and entertainment, there is also a good local rail station that can get you to Philly for a quick rendezvous. But staying in town means you can choose from Honey, Bobby Simon's Restaurant & Bar, Domani Star and Chambers 19 Bistro & Bar.

Real Shopping

Although the community is near plenty of stores, if you want the latest trends, the big malls are not especially close. That's where downtown comes in. It's a particularly vibrant all-purpose district with plenty of signature stores with great places to eat and is a popular residents' enclave. But Montgomery Mall, your typical, full-service shopping destination, is a 21-minute drive in traffic at the intersection of routes 309 and 202 in North Wales.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Doylestown?
In Doylestown, the median rent is $1,200 for a studio, $1,425 for a 1-bedroom, $1,721 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,153 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Doylestown, check out our monthly Doylestown Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Doylestown?
Some of the colleges located in the Doylestown area include Delaware Valley University, Harcum College, Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, and Northampton County Area Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Doylestown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Doylestown from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and Levittown.

