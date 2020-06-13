74 Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA📍
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 35
1 of 47
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 37
The priority for most hunters is finding a place that not only speaks to you, but is close to civilization. You want to be where shopping, dining and commuting is no strain. You'll get that plus more with Doylestown. The best places to find townhouses for rent these days are in Doylestown Station, Commons Way and Lilly Dr.; these communities are in prime locations, minutes from transit access via SEPTA and major highways, and may have that certain magnetic quality you need to call home.
Quick Tips
Month to month leasing in Doylestown is not the cheapest around, so be prepared to dig a little deeper into your pocket; in fact the cost of living index, here is a few percentage points above the average for the state. The consolation, might be that most homes in the borough are elegant traditional to contemporary style dwellings that also offer a high quality of living. Note, documents you will need for rental apts in Doylestown include credit references, employment history (plus salary), and just in case, have a list of past landlords for references.
Doylestown is connected to neighbors by SEPTA's bus and rail service, Doylestown DART and Trans Bridge Lines. There are approximately eight townships and boroughs intimately associated with Doylestown. Here are three of the closest neighborhoods:
New Britain Borough: This is a small rural area described as a "friendly place to live." You are likely to find a house for rent rather than a two-bedroom apartment in this neck of the woods.
Chalfont Borough: This is a small municipality west of Doylestown and almost double the population of New Britain. It is a quaint area with many Victorian buildings, local businesses, and restaurants. House rentals are more prominent in this area.
Brittany Farms-The Highlands: This is a census designated area with a similar feel to New Britain -- small, rural town self-equipped with a variety of local shops and services. House rentals are also more likely offered in this area.
Doylestown is a charming suburban town with an equally charismatic downtown. Since it holds the fort as the county seat of Bucks County, it has a lot of the typical department stores and restaurant chains you come to expect as the benchmark of quality living. Apart from the tons of options to travel anywhere you please for dining and entertainment, there is also a good local rail station that can get you to Philly for a quick rendezvous. But staying in town means you can choose from Honey, Bobby Simon's Restaurant & Bar, Domani Star and Chambers 19 Bistro & Bar.
Real Shopping
Although the community is near plenty of stores, if you want the latest trends, the big malls are not especially close. That's where downtown comes in. It's a particularly vibrant all-purpose district with plenty of signature stores with great places to eat and is a popular residents' enclave. But Montgomery Mall, your typical, full-service shopping destination, is a 21-minute drive in traffic at the intersection of routes 309 and 202 in North Wales.