74 Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA

The priority for most hunters is finding a place that not only speaks to you, but is close to civilization. You want to be where shopping, dining and commuting is no strain. You'll get that plus more with Doylestown. The best places to find townhouses for rent these days are in Doylestown Station, Commons Way and Lilly Dr.; these communities are in prime locations, minutes from transit access via SEPTA and major highways, and may have that certain magnetic quality you need to call home.

Quick Tips

Month to month leasing in Doylestown is not the cheapest around, so be prepared to dig a little deeper into your pocket; in fact the cost of living index, here is a few percentage points above the average for the state. The consolation, might be that most homes in the borough are elegant traditional to contemporary style dwellings that also offer a high quality of living. Note, documents you will need for rental apts in Doylestown include credit references, employment history (plus salary), and just in case, have a list of past landlords for references.