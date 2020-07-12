/
205 Apartments for rent in Parkwood, Philadelphia, PA
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
12135 Academy Rd. Unit 60
12135 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit.
12521 RICHTON ROAD
12521 Richton Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
Welcome to 12521 Richton Road! This lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath home is located in the desirable Parkwood neighborhood. Enter in through the spacious living room with tons of natural light flowing throughout and access to the dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Parkwood
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
831 Cedar Ct 5t
831 Cedar Ct, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
CEDAR COURT - Property Id: 312874 FULLY RENOVATED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LAUNDRY FACILITIES PARKING GAS WATER AND HEAT INCLUDED CALL OR TEXT MAX7323541290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3333 Comly Road # 31
3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community. Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet.
3556 WOODHAVEN ROAD
3556 Woodhaven Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1920 sqft
Updated 2-bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor duplex apartment for rent. large living and dining room with ceiling fans. Spacious Updated kitchen with oak cabinets and dishwasher. 2 very nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Parkwood
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Fountain Gardens
2901 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community in a quiet, residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include beautiful gardens and green space. Close to public transportation. Energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and energy-efficient heating. Water conservation program.
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Orchard Park
1020 Woodlane Rd, Beverly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
932 sqft
Recently renovated units with large balconies and spacious closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Close to Neshaminy State Park for a quick nature getaway. Close to I-295.
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Hickory Hills Apartments
315 Steele Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, extra storage areas, and high-speed Internet access. Community has a swimming pool, off-street parking, and professional on-site management.
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tremont Court Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
