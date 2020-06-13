Apartment List
/
PA
/
plymouth meeting
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA

📍
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth Meeting
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2144 BIRCH DRIVE
2144 Birch Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Great Location In Quiet Neighborhood. Within Walking Distance To Whitemarsh Shopping Center Which Includes, Giant Grocery Store, Panera Bread, Wine & Spirits, Starbucks, Super Cuts, Pet Grocery Store, & More...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
733 WOODBROOK LANE
733 Woodbrook Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1714 sqft
Expanded Plymouth valley rancher. 3 bedroom 2 full bath rental in desired colonial school district.~ ~ Open eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.~ ~Master bedroom features a walk in closet and a full bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2
1220 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spring has sprung and we have a breath of fresh air for rent, available now. This 2nd and 3rd floor unit is accessed via the side door entrance which goes directly to the second floor. This building is well maintained with newer carpet and paint.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
633 GERMANTOWN PIKE
633 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$4,000
Corner traffic light high visibility brand new elevator serviced office building suitable for professional or medical use. Over 15,000 cars per day. 32 parking spaces. Winter 2020 completion.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth Meeting
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
16 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
816 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Chestnut Hill
66 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.

Median Rent in Plymouth Meeting

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Plymouth Meeting is $1,243, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,501.
Studio
$1,047
1 Bed
$1,243
2 Beds
$1,501
3+ Beds
$1,878
City GuidePlymouth Meeting
The Religious Society of Friends founded Plymouth Meeting back in the 1600s.

Located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and less than 15 minutes away from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting is home to about 6,177 residents. This suburb offers an attractive combination of easy living that's the epitome of suburbia yet in close proximity to all the sights, sounds and tastes you could expect in the big city. As far as suburbs go, it's one of the most convenient to highways. You'll have Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 76 within a five-minute drive, no matter where you pitch your tent.

Moving to Plymouth Meeting

There's a significant amount of competition for apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, so if you show up with terrible credit, you'll probably get turned down. Put on your most responsible face and get a co-signer if your credit is less than desirable. Moving with pets in tow? You will find some pet-friendly apartment rentals, but expect to pay a pet deposit or even a little extra rent for the privilege.

If you're looking for a house to rent versus an apartment, make sure the landlord has a rental license. If he or she doesn't, you may just find a town inspector breathing down your neck as you try to shove your sofa through the front door. Sure, that will get straightened out eventually, but who needs the extra hassle?

Neighborhoods in Plymouth Meeting

Don't go to Plymouth Meeting expecting to see a lot of distinct neighborhoods. Plymouth Meeting is just not that big; it's really just one big community. Despite its size, the town does have plenty of rental apartments, homes for rent and homes converted into apartments.

Town Center: There's nothing downtown-like about this area, but there are a couple of shopping centers and places to eat here. Think restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and shopping at Giant grocery stores. You'll find apartment complexes, houses and apartments in complexes here.

Black Horse: Rents here are a little cheaper than in the Town Center area, but you'll still pay an average of about 87 percent more to live here than in other Pennsylvania neighborhoods. You'll have Regal Cinemas, Papa John's Pizza, and a ton of car dealers here, just in case your hoopty is due for a replacement. You'll also have a choice of high-rises, apartment complexes and rental houses. Need new furniture? Ikea's headquarters is in this part of town

Walton Road: This part of town is home to the state-of-the-art Greater Plymouth Community Center, with its huge swimming pool, fitness center and exercise programs. Houses here tend to be large and pricey, and you're more likely to find a townhouse than an apartment.

Living in Plymouth Meeting

Nothing much happens in Plymouth Meeting, with the exception of events like Plymouth Township Day and 4th of July parades. Somehow, residents still find plenty to do, ranging from stretching their legs at one of the area's 11 parks and grabbing a water ice at Rita's to taking in the latest overpriced flick at AMC Theaters or Regal Cinemas. Shopping anyone? No worries. You can empty your wallet at the Plymouth Meeting Mall.

As far as the Walk Score is concerned, it's 57. You can get some places on foot, but you're going to want a car. Public transportation? Expect very long waits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Plymouth Meeting?
In Plymouth Meeting, the median rent is $1,047 for a studio, $1,243 for a 1-bedroom, $1,501 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,878 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Plymouth Meeting, check out our monthly Plymouth Meeting Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Plymouth Meeting?
Some of the colleges located in the Plymouth Meeting area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Plymouth Meeting?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plymouth Meeting from include Philadelphia, Norristown, West Chester, King of Prussia, and Lansdale.

Similar Pages

Plymouth Meeting 1 BedroomsPlymouth Meeting 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Meeting Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Meeting Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Meeting Pet Friendly Places