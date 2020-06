128 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA

Moving to Plymouth Meeting

There's a significant amount of competition for apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, so if you show up with terrible credit, you'll probably get turned down. Put on your most responsible face and get a co-signer if your credit is less than desirable. Moving with pets in tow? You will find some pet-friendly apartment rentals, but expect to pay a pet deposit or even a little extra rent for the privilege.

If you're looking for a house to rent versus an apartment, make sure the landlord has a rental license. If he or she doesn't, you may just find a town inspector breathing down your neck as you try to shove your sofa through the front door. Sure, that will get straightened out eventually, but who needs the extra hassle?