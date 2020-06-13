128 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA📍
Located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and less than 15 minutes away from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting is home to about 6,177 residents. This suburb offers an attractive combination of easy living that's the epitome of suburbia yet in close proximity to all the sights, sounds and tastes you could expect in the big city. As far as suburbs go, it's one of the most convenient to highways. You'll have Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 76 within a five-minute drive, no matter where you pitch your tent.
There's a significant amount of competition for apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, so if you show up with terrible credit, you'll probably get turned down. Put on your most responsible face and get a co-signer if your credit is less than desirable. Moving with pets in tow? You will find some pet-friendly apartment rentals, but expect to pay a pet deposit or even a little extra rent for the privilege.
If you're looking for a house to rent versus an apartment, make sure the landlord has a rental license. If he or she doesn't, you may just find a town inspector breathing down your neck as you try to shove your sofa through the front door. Sure, that will get straightened out eventually, but who needs the extra hassle?
Don't go to Plymouth Meeting expecting to see a lot of distinct neighborhoods. Plymouth Meeting is just not that big; it's really just one big community. Despite its size, the town does have plenty of rental apartments, homes for rent and homes converted into apartments.
Town Center: There's nothing downtown-like about this area, but there are a couple of shopping centers and places to eat here. Think restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and shopping at Giant grocery stores. You'll find apartment complexes, houses and apartments in complexes here.
Black Horse: Rents here are a little cheaper than in the Town Center area, but you'll still pay an average of about 87 percent more to live here than in other Pennsylvania neighborhoods. You'll have Regal Cinemas, Papa John's Pizza, and a ton of car dealers here, just in case your hoopty is due for a replacement. You'll also have a choice of high-rises, apartment complexes and rental houses. Need new furniture? Ikea's headquarters is in this part of town
Walton Road: This part of town is home to the state-of-the-art Greater Plymouth Community Center, with its huge swimming pool, fitness center and exercise programs. Houses here tend to be large and pricey, and you're more likely to find a townhouse than an apartment.
Nothing much happens in Plymouth Meeting, with the exception of events like Plymouth Township Day and 4th of July parades. Somehow, residents still find plenty to do, ranging from stretching their legs at one of the area's 11 parks and grabbing a water ice at Rita's to taking in the latest overpriced flick at AMC Theaters or Regal Cinemas. Shopping anyone? No worries. You can empty your wallet at the Plymouth Meeting Mall.
As far as the Walk Score is concerned, it's 57. You can get some places on foot, but you're going to want a car. Public transportation? Expect very long waits.