128 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA

Nothing much happens in Plymouth Meeting, with the exception of events like Plymouth Township Day and 4th of July parades. Somehow, residents still find plenty to do, ranging from stretching their legs at one of the area's 11 parks and grabbing a water ice at Rita's to taking in the latest overpriced flick at AMC Theaters or Regal Cinemas. Shopping anyone? No worries. You can empty your wallet at the Plymouth Meeting Mall.

As far as the Walk Score is concerned, it's 57. You can get some places on foot, but you're going to want a car. Public transportation? Expect very long waits.