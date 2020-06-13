409 Apartments for rent in Ambler, PA

AL
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
214 MATTISON AVENUE
214 Mattison Avenue, Ambler, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2051 sqft
Twin stone house in Ambler borough, walking distance to train and all the activities, restaurants, shops in Ambler. Large wrap-around front porch. Granite kitchen with refrigerator, gas cooking, dishwasher, garbage disposal.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
134 RACE ST
134 Race St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Ambler. Fully renovated. Private street level entrance on Race St., a quiet backroad in the center of town. This apartment features a huge living area, updated kitchen and dining room.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Daniel Drive
309 Daniels Rd, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2726 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family House next to school - Property Id: 299611 A spacious single family house with 4-bedroom and 2 1/2 bath located on a quiet and friendly cul-de sac with walking distance to elementary, middle and high school

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
206 Brookwood Drive, Fort Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1466 sqft
Great Home in Brookwood. 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large living room and dining room. Clean, lots of natural sunlight streams through sliding doors to patio/deck. Great yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE
120 North Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
943 sqft
Totally renovated condo in Somerset House with Parking and Pool. 2 good sized bedrooms with a bonus room that can be used for an office or den featuring a large window for natural light a modern barn door for total privacy.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
420 Fort Washington Avenue
420 Fort Washington Ave, Fort Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 4 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1700.00; IMRID13951
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1366 Jasper Drive
1366 Jasper Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2592 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
62 DOGWOOD LANE
62 Dogwood Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo with loft. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors to deck. Spiral staircase to loft area overlooking living room. Main bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
900 SUSAN CIRCLE
900 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor.

Median Rent in Ambler

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ambler is $1,011, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,221.
Studio
$852
1 Bed
$1,011
2 Beds
$1,221
3+ Beds
$1,528
City GuideAmblerEvery summer Ambler, PA, hosts the Ambler Arts &amp; Music Festival, a locally curated event for all you culture junkies!
Moving to Ambler, PA
+

Are you looking for a place to live in Ambler? Read below to help you find an apartment, condos for rent and other types of rental places.

Make a Checklist

Nobody said moving to a new apartment or new city was easy, but you can make this somewhat daunting task a whole lot easier by creating a checklist of all the steps you need to take. This takes the guesswork out of accomplishing your tasks, and it also makes it less likely that you will be blindsided by things you did not anticipate. Practically everyone these days has a smartphone, and those fancy gadgets are good for more than just talking, texting, surfing, and taking selfies. You can also create to-do lists and set up reminders to help you every step of the way as you plan your big move. If you do not have a smartphone, no worries; the old pen and paper never failed anyone yet! Just whip some stationery out and write down a list of the places that interest you in the new city, the type of rental place you are interested in, the price range you can afford comfortably, and any specific requirements you think you could not live without, such as a 24-hour grocery store for late-night food runs.

A Real Estate Agent or Not

To have a real estate agent, or not to have a real estate agent? That is the question. This part is not vital, although it does help to work with people who are already established in the city and know where to find the best place to fit your requirements. If your budget permits it, and you feel you could benefit from the expertise of a local realtor, contact one and give him or her a list of your requirements so he or she can do all the hard work. If this is not something for you, then dust off those shoes and hit the road because it pays to inspect the potential rental place, even if it is in a new city, before signing any lease.

Cost of Living

One factor that affects your move to a new city or state is the cost of living in that part of the country. The reason for this is that the cost of living varies according to the state and region, with some places up to four times as expensive as some of the cheaper cities. For example, if you are planning to move to your new city from one with one of the highest cost of living index in the country, you will notice some significant savings. These can stem from the difference in the cost of renting a home, amenities, and other related factors. The cost of living in Ambler is almost 11 percent more than the national average, and 8.7 percent more than the Pennsylvania average. Of course, this is really not nearly as expensive as some of the costlier cities in the country.

Neighborhoods in Ambler, PA
+

Ambler is a small place, and is the 214th largest community in Pennsylvania. As mentioned, the real estate in this borough is among some of the most expensive in the state of Pennsylvania, but it pales in comparison to the really expensive parts of the country.

Spring House: This is decidedly a slightly more expensive part of town, with plenty of rental choices that include apartment complexes, high rises, single-family homes, and smaller studio apartments. Most of the homes here were built between 1970 and 1999, even though there are newer constructions, too.

Rose Valley: Compared to Spring House, this neighborhood is very affordable, with median rental rates that are easily half of the asking price in that area. The rental options here are somewhat limited, as you will mostly find townhomes and single-family homes.

Prospectville: The rental rates in Prospectville are at par with those in Rose Valley, but the difference is that you will find more varied choices in terms of rental places. Some of those choices include apartment complexes, single family homes, high-rises and small studio apartments.

Borough Center: Just like you would have a village center neighborhood in most villages, Ambler has a neighborhood called Borough Center. The good news is that this is probably one of the cheapest places to live in Ambler, with rental rates that are a lot less than half of those in the more expensive Spring House neighborhood.

Living in Ambler, PA
+

One of the benefits of living in small communities, such as Ambler, is the sense of togetherness that comes from knowing most people in the area. Like most communities, this one has a yearly event calendar of events, including the Ambler Arts & Music Festival. Let's not forget Oktoberfest, another music-themed event that most people tend to enjoy. If that is not your cup of tea, you can always create your own entertainment by visiting any of the interesting places, including the Mennonite Heritage Center, Glencairn Museum, Sesame Place or Peter Wentz Farmstead. Those who enjoy the outdoors can visit the Neshaminy State Park or Elmwood Park Zoo. It really all depends on what you want to do with your free time when you live here.

Transportation

Transportation in Ambler is provided by the Lansdale-Doylestown rail line, and there is a park-and-ride at Ambler Station. For those who have their own transportation, the trip to get to other places of interest is not that long, lasting between 15 to 30 minutes on average, which is better that some neighborhoods where the trip can last up to one hour or more, either way. The major airport that services this area is the Philadelphia International Airport, while an alternative is the Trenton-Mercer Airport. Other transportation choices include Amtrak trains, with more than seven of them within 30 miles of the city center. No matter what you like to do, you will most likely find something to interest you in Ambler, and we wish you all the best in your search for the best apartment to suit you in this community.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Ambler?
In Ambler, the median rent is $852 for a studio, $1,011 for a 1-bedroom, $1,221 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,528 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ambler, check out our monthly Ambler Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ambler?
Some of the colleges located in the Ambler area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ambler?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ambler from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Lansdale.

