/
/
/
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
166 Apartments For Rent Near Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
48 Units Available
Callowhill
Goldtex
315 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,615
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1100 sqft
Goldtex was conceived under the goal of combining urban luxury with complete sustainability and eco-efficiency.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,034
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,906
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1168 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
55 Units Available
Center City East
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,014
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
995 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
65 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 02:13 PM
29 Units Available
Penn's Landing
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
48 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
24 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1135 sqft
Formerly a showroom and auto assembly plant, this renovated building offers oversized windows, wood flooring, granite countertops and custom cabinets. Walk to the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Hahnemann Hospital.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 02:13 PM
29 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
27 Units Available
Callowhill
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,622
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1168 sqft
Crane Chinatown, located in Philadelphia's vibrant and dynamic Chinatown, is built with community and connection in mind. Fifteen floors of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are crowned with a rooftop sundeck offering 360-degree views of the city.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Center City East
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments near the Blue and Orange subway lines. Homes feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community includes a gym, clubhouse and bike storage. Near Scott Memorial Library and Walnut Street Theatre.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
11 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
$
15 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Society Hill
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 02:12 PM
40 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$975
215 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
352 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
955 sqft
Get easy access to nightlife and architecturally rich living right in Midtown Philadelphia. Tile floors and plaster accent this historic building that features a fully equipped fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
Old City
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 02:14 PM
15 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1050 sqft
Located in midtown Philadelphia. High-rise has hardwood floors, on-site laundry and welcomes pets. Just steps away from shopping, restaurants and nightclubs. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
18 Units Available
Logan Square
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,535
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1125 sqft
Art Deco building designed by Louis Jallade with original limestone and a new lobby. Residents enjoy a gymnasium and rooftop terrace. Washers and dryers in all units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 01:39 PM
8 Units Available
Society Hill
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,805
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
800 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
26 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 14 at 02:14 PM
$
14 Units Available
Old City
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
900 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 01:49 PM
16 Units Available
Old City
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
700 sqft
Spacious Center City East apartments with high ceilings and expansive windows. Boutique hotel-style lobby with fireplace and lounge seating. Fully equipped gym. Near Chinatown with easy access to Market East SEPTA station and bus routes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ