Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM

114 Apartments For Rent Near La Salle University

Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
55 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
23 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1329 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 19 at 12:20 PM
4 Units Available
West Mount Airy
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
900 sqft
Wissahickon Valley Park and ACME Market provide easy access to fun and food for this community's residents. Property is access-controlled and offers free trash service and water. Pet-friendly units have window treatments and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
West Mount Airy
Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled within historic West Mt. Airy, these apartment homes boast hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Amenities include a gym, a landscaped courtyard and a recycling program.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
5 Units Available
East Falls
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
4 Units Available
Hunting Park
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
2 Units Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
945 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,217
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1136 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
East Mount Airy
Willow Bend
944 E Johnson St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the tree-lined community of Mt. Airy is charming apartment homes featuring hardwood floors, garden-style floor plans and spacious closets. Near the Washington Lane public transit stop and Awbury Arboretum.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 12:04 PM
2 Units Available
Hunting Park
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 30 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Germantown
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$967
560 sqft
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated March 18 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
East Mount Airy
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Blakemore Apartments located between E Gorgas Ln & EVernon Rd in the Mount Airy Neighborhood. Mount Airy is a neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. Two SEPTA Regional Rail lines connect the neighborhood to Center City.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Logan
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$965
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunting Park
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Tioga
Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Syndenham Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
3 Units Available
Ogontz
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:17 PM
3 Units Available
Cedarbrook
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
847 sqft
Stylish homes with centralized air-conditioning and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities available. Have a meal and drink in the nearby Chestnut Hill neighborhood. Minutes from SEPTA rail stations.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
4 Units Available
Hunting Park
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunting Park
Julian Krinsky Temple
4010 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunting Park
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
1 Unit Available
East Falls
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
577 sqft
We are not currently conducting tours, but are still accepting applications and facilitating move-ins. Please contact our leasing office for photos and virtual tours of available apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
West Mount Airy
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Fern Rock
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!

