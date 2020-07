Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that. Looking for a good deal on plane tickets? We can help you find it. Don’t have time to pick up your dry cleaning? Let us do it for you. From concert tickets to birthday reminders to dog walking, we’ll take care of the hassles of everyday life so you can concentrate on living. Designed to be open, modern and livable, the homes within the Burlington Tower feature solid, timeless construction, stunning city views, and sophisticated details that make all the difference. The Burlington Tower is sure to amaze with its thoughtful touches and luxury finishes, from built-in bookshelves to custom granite counters and beyond.